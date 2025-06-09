The LA Riots Just Made the Case for Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

After riots broke out in Los Angeles over the weekend, with illegal aliens and leftist activists attacking police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, White House officials quickly pointed out the connection to President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful" reconciliation bill -- which provides additional resources for immigration enforcement at the border and in cities across the country.

Advertisement

"It finishes President Trump’s border wall. As a result, 701 miles of primary wall, 900 miles of river barriers, 629 miles of secondary barriers, and 141 miles of vehicle and pedestrian barriers will be constructed," the White House states. "It boosts Border Patrol and ICE agents on the frontlines with the largest border security investment in history. This means funding to hire 10,000 new ICE personnel, 5,000 new customs officers, and 3,000 new Border Patrol agents to detain and deport at least one million illegal immigrants annually."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who got the legislation through the House with Republican votes before Memorial Day, is also weighing in.

Additional details from the House Judiciary Committee:

Our provisions provide funding for at least 1 million annual removals, 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel, and detention capacity sufficient to maintain an average daily population of at least 100,000 aliens. It also introduces a new series of fees that provide funding and resources to various agencies. Funding the Trump Administration’s Immigration Agenda: Funds allocated to ICE, CBP, USCIS, and EOIR to expand detention, deportations, and enforcement staffing. Funding to hire 10,000 new ICE officers and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) criminal investigators Funding for at least 1 million deportations through ground and air transportation Funding for more detention beds Funding for “Remain in Mexico” policy enforcement Funding for screening unaccompanied children for gang affiliations Funding for hiring government lawyers to accelerate removals Codifies permanent fees for immigration services to ensure cost recovery and reduce the federal deficit.

The legislation is currently in the U.S. Senate. The White House wants it passed by July 4.