Trump Spoke With Putin. Here's What Happened.

President Donald Trump had a lengthy, nearly two hour phone call with Russia President Vladimir Putin Wednesday as the war against Ukraine rages on.

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," Trump posted on Truth Social about the call. "President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."

Iran's refusal to accept a new nuclear agreement from the U.S. was also a key topic of the conversation.

"We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly! I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement," Trump said. "President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!"

The details of what Iran has been offered aren't clear but Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who has been the lead negotiator for a deal, has said the terms would be permanent. President Trump has repeatedly said Iran cannot enrich any uranium and will "never" have a nuclear weapon.