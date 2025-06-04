The DOGE Cuts Are on the Way
Enough of the CBO's Fearmongering About Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Major Bank Reverses Ridiculous Anti-Gunner Policy After Seven Years
ACLU Accuses Small Towns of Trampling Over the First Amendment
What Democrats Just Found Out About Young Male Voters Isn't Worth $20 Million...
'What the Hell Is Going On?': Holocaust Survivor Breaks Silence After Colorado Terrorist...
Three Little Girls Are Dead — and Their Father Is Now on the...
This Judge Just Decided That You Should Pay for 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Prison...
Kennedy and Hawley Humiliate Dem Witness During Hearing on National Injunctions
USA Today Blasted for Who They Profiled After Firebombing Attack. Hint: It's Not...
Jasmine Crockett Makes Her Official Bid for a Leadership Position on This House...
Rubio Weighs in After South Korea Elects New President
DEI Obsessed Santa Ono Will Not Be University of Florida's Next President
VIP
Greta Thunberg Is Currently Sailing to Gaza. Israel Issued a Response.
Tipsheet

Trump Spoke With Putin. Here's What Happened.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 04, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, left and center, Pavel Bednyakov, right

President Donald Trump had a lengthy, nearly two hour phone call with Russia President Vladimir Putin Wednesday as the war against Ukraine rages on. 

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," Trump posted on Truth Social about the call. "President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."

Advertisement

Iran's refusal to accept a new nuclear agreement from the U.S. was also a key topic of the conversation. 

"We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly! I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement," Trump said. "President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!"

The details of what Iran has been offered aren't clear but Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who has been the lead negotiator for a deal, has said the terms would be permanent. President Trump has repeatedly said Iran cannot enrich any uranium and will "never" have a nuclear weapon. 

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party Madeline Leesman
Advertisement
Tags: RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party Madeline Leesman
Kennedy and Hawley Humiliate Dem Witness During Hearing on National Injunctions Dmitri Bolt
The DOGE Cuts Are on the Way Katie Pavlich
Remember the Newark Mayor's ICE Detention Facility Arrest? Well... Jeff Charles
Greta Thunberg Is Currently Sailing to Gaza. Israel Issued a Response. Madeline Leesman
What Democrats Just Found Out About Young Male Voters Isn't Worth $20 Million So Far Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party Madeline Leesman
Advertisement