White House Starts Process to Codify DOGE Cuts

Now that President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful" reconciliation bill has passed the U.S. House and is being worked on in the Senate, the Office of Management and Budget has sent a separate package to Capitol Hill to codify a number of spending cut recommendations from the Department of Government Efficiency.

"Today, we sent the first rescissions package to Capitol Hill," the OMB released Tuesday. "This package contains BILLIONS in wasteful foreign aid and federal funding for NPR and PBS. Now, Congress must act. They have 45 days to codify these massive cuts to woke, wasteful, and weaponized spending via a simple majority vote."

Here's a list of some of the cuts, courtesy of OMB:

$67,000 for testing insect powder nutrition on children in Madagascar. $33,000 for “Being LGBTI in the Caribbean.” $643,000 for LGBTQI+ programs in the Western Balkans. $567,000 for LBGTQI+ programs in Uganda. Scores of DEI and Global Green New Deal funding, including: $5 million for the "Minority Serving Institute Fellowship Cooperative Agreement. $595,400 for training women in gender equity. $500,000 for electric buses in Rwanda. $6 million for “net zero cities” in Mexico. $2.1 million for climate resilience in Southeast Asia, Latin America, & East Africa. $5 million for “green transportation and logistics” in Eurasia. $3 million for Iraqi Sesame Street. $4 million for “legume systems research." Millions under the PEPFAR account for so-called LGBTQIA+ programs, condoms, & vasectomies: $833,000 for "transgender people, sex workers and their clients and sexual networks" in Nepal. $5.1 million for "resilience of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans gender, intersex, and queer global movements." $3 million for circumcision, vasectomies, and condoms in Zambia. $1 billion in contributions to wasteful, corrupt, and anti-American international organizations, including $135 million to the World Health Organization. $1.1 billion for the left-wing Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which uses your taxpayer dollars to fund PBS and NPR.

The news comes as the White House explains these cuts have to be codified separately from the reconciliation package.