Sanctuary Fail: ICE Nabs Criminal Aliens in Massachusetts

Despite combative sanctuary state politicians, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents recently arrested a number of dangerous criminal aliens in Massachusetts. Their crimes range from drug trafficking, rape, assault and much more.

Advertisement

“Despite sanctuary politicians and activists trying to disrupt ICE operations, our brave law enforcement removed gang members, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals from Massachusetts’ streets,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin released in a statement about the arrests. “The targets of this operation in Massachusetts included criminal illegal aliens charged with soliciting to commit murder, assault and battery on a pregnant woman, assault and battery on law enforcement, and indecent assault on a 7-year-old. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to roam free, putting the lives of more American citizens in danger.”

Local jurisdictions were previously asked to hold a number of the individuals eventually arrested by ICE, known as honoring a retainer, and refused -- releasing the illegal alien criminals back onto the streets.

"On May 7, 2025, ICE arrested Senat Dufren, an illegal alien from Haiti, in Waltham, Massachusetts. He was previously arrested in Roxbury, Massachusetts, for assault and battery and malicious destruction of property. ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Nashua Street Jail. Local authorities did not honor the detainer and released Dufren. He then went on to victimize more innocent Americans—including a pregnant woman. He was then arrested again on February 19, 2025, for assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery family/household, and assault and battery," DHS provided as an example.

"On May 10, 2025, ICE arrested Lusbel Lopez Feliz, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic. Lopez has several criminal charges throughout Massachusetts, including seven charges for distributing heroin/fentanyl and five different arraignments for distributing cocaine. Her detainer was not honored by local authorities following a previous arrest and she was released into the community," another arrest description states.

Since President Trump took office in January, sanctuary city mayors and governors have doubled down on their opposition to deportations, including of violent criminal aliens.

In March, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem went on a series of ICE raids in Massachusetts and warned they wouldn't back down.