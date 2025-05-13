How Libs Reacted to the Arrival of 59 White South African Refugees Was...
Dems Are About to Get Some 'Jarring' News About Their Anti-Trump Messaging
Based on This CNN Panel, the Lib Media Is Going to Go Insane...
They Posed As ATF Law Enforcement Agents to Get Paid More — Now...
Starmer Vows to End 'Failed Experiment in Open Borders'
We’ve Got New Border Numbers
Anheuser-Busch Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing
VIP
'FALSE': DHS Calls Out Newsweek Story About Arrest of Criminal Alien
VIP
Here's How the Squad, Other Usual Suspects Reacted to Edan Alexander's Release
Biden’s Aides Discussed If He Would Need a Wheelchair If Reelected, Book Claims
The Persian Gulf: Past, Present, and Future
Another Deportation Sob Story Has Gone Viral. There's Just One Minor Problem With...
Here's How VP Vance Is Commemorating National Police Week
'Trojan Horse for Increased Regulation': Groups Raise Alarm on Elizabeth Warren's Plan for...
Tipsheet

Trump Signs Major Deal With Saudi That Has a Special Bonus

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 13, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Within hours of landing in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the first leg of his inaugural and major second-term overseas trip, President Donald Trump signed an investment deal with the country totaling $600 billion.

Advertisement

“Today in Saudi Arabia, President Donald J. Trump announced Saudi Arabia’s $600-billion commitment to invest in the United States, building economic ties that will endure for generations to come. The first deals under the announcement strengthen our energy security, defense industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals,” the White House released in a statement. “The United States and Saudi Arabia share a commitment to deeper economic integration, underscoring the Kingdom’s pledge of expanding cooperation in critical sectors such as health, energy, and science.”

“The $600 billion in Saudi investment in the United States builds President Trump’s record in 2017 of securing billions in commercial deals and agreements with Saudi Arabia for the defense, energy, technology, and infrastructure sectors,” they continue.

Recommended

Another Deportation Sob Story Has Gone Viral. There's Just One Minor Problem With It. Guy Benson
Advertisement

As a bonus, the United States will receive an Arabian Leopard at the Washington, D.C., National Zoo.

Trump is on a four-day swing through the Middle East, where he will visit the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. He could potentially stop in Turkey for a meeting with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky, but nothing official on an extra stop has been announced or scheduled.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Deportation Sob Story Has Gone Viral. There's Just One Minor Problem With It. Guy Benson
How Libs Reacted to the Arrival of 59 White South African Refugees Was Beyond Predictable Matt Vespa
Dems Are About to Get Some 'Jarring' News About Their Anti-Trump Messaging Matt Vespa
David Hogg Is Now in Serious Trouble at the DNC Matt Vespa
Labor Department Admits Hundreds of Thousands of Biden Jobs Were Fake EJ Antoni, Ph.D.
Watch Trump Body Slam This ABC News Reporter When Asked About the Qatar-747 Story Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Deportation Sob Story Has Gone Viral. There's Just One Minor Problem With It. Guy Benson
Advertisement