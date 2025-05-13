Trump Signs Major Deal With Saudi That Has a Special Bonus

Within hours of landing in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the first leg of his inaugural and major second-term overseas trip, President Donald Trump signed an investment deal with the country totaling $600 billion.

Advertisement

“Today in Saudi Arabia, President Donald J. Trump announced Saudi Arabia’s $600-billion commitment to invest in the United States, building economic ties that will endure for generations to come. The first deals under the announcement strengthen our energy security, defense industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals,” the White House released in a statement. “The United States and Saudi Arabia share a commitment to deeper economic integration, underscoring the Kingdom’s pledge of expanding cooperation in critical sectors such as health, energy, and science.”

“The $600 billion in Saudi investment in the United States builds President Trump’s record in 2017 of securing billions in commercial deals and agreements with Saudi Arabia for the defense, energy, technology, and infrastructure sectors,” they continue.

.@POTUS and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sign a series of agreements on energy, defense, and other areas pic.twitter.com/p44J673740 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 13, 2025

As a bonus, the United States will receive an Arabian Leopard at the Washington, D.C., National Zoo.

Arabian leopard coming soon to Washington, D.C.



🇺🇸🤝🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/7r93vaRERE — Harrison Fields (@HFields47) May 13, 2025

Trump is on a four-day swing through the Middle East, where he will visit the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. He could potentially stop in Turkey for a meeting with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky, but nothing official on an extra stop has been announced or scheduled.