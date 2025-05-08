Trump Confirms Which Major Country Has Made a Trade Deal

President Donald Trump confirmed early Thursday morning the United Kingdom is the first major country to make a new trade deal with the United States.

"This should be a very big and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom. Press Conference at The Oval Office, 10 A.M. Thank you!" Trump posted on Truth Social. "The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come. Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!"

In February, Trump hosted UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House and has been deeply involved in negotiations. The UK called it "one of the most consequential meetings of a British prime minister and president that we have had since the Second World War" with the UK Embassy adding, "the UK and the US have one of the biggest trading relationships of any two countries in the world, worth around $400 billion and generating over 2.5 million jobs across both countries. It is a fair and balanced trading relationship, without significant deficits in either direction. Our investment relationship is unwavering, worth over $1.5 trillion."

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent detailed Trump's trade strategy during an interview with Fox News Tuesday.