Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet
Trump Dumps Surgeon General Nominee
CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot...
Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode
We Finally Know Why the Epstein Files Still Aren’t Public
This Republican Lawmaker Just Introduced a Bill That Will Have the Deep State...
Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Trump to Resettle 12,000 Refugees
VIP
California's Celebration of High-Speed Rail Project Lacking a Little Something
'Credible Threat' Against GOP Congressman's Family Prompts Lawmaker to Miss Votes, Resched...
The Human Smuggling Narrative on 'Maryland Man' Abrego Garcia Keeps Getting Worse
‘Throw the Book’ at Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE, Sen. Johnson...
Bipartisan Pair of Senators Introduce Bill Surrounding Rideshare Safety
Remember Biden's Failed Pier in Gaza? It Turns Out It Was Worse Than...
VIP
Just Like Journalism Itself, Journalism Awards Are Also Thoroughly Politicized
Tipsheet

Trump Isn't Budging on China Tariffs

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 07, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Andy Wong, File

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked if he is willing to pull back the 145 percent tariff on China in order get the communist party's leaders to the negotiating table. His answer was simple: "No." 

Advertisement

During an interview with Fox News Tuesday night, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed Chinese and U.S. officials will meet in Switzerland this weekend to discuss current trade policy. 

"The world has been coming to the U.S. and China has been the missing piece. I was going to be in Switzerland to negotiate with the Swiss. Turns out, the Chinese team is traveling through Europe and they will be in Switzerland also. So, we will meet on Saturday and Sunday. And look, we have shared interests. This isn't sustainable, as I've said before, especially on the Chinese side," Bessent said. "We don't want to decouple; what we want is fair trade."

Recommended

Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
Advertisement

President Trump weighed in on the meeting, saying he believes the currently imposed tariff is a better deal than the status quo.

China, whose economy is cratering, confirmed the news Wednesday.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot Over This Issue Matt Vespa
You Will Laugh Your Head Off When You Hear Why Biden Waited So Long to Drop Out of the Race Jeff Charles
Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet Katie Pavlich
Remember Biden's Failed Pier in Gaza? It Turns Out It Was Worse Than We Thought. Rebecca Downs
This Republican Lawmaker Just Introduced a Bill That Will Have the Deep State Fuming Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
Advertisement