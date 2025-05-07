Trump Isn't Budging on China Tariffs

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked if he is willing to pull back the 145 percent tariff on China in order get the communist party's leaders to the negotiating table. His answer was simple: "No."

Advertisement

"Are you open to pulling back your tariffs in order to get China to the negotiating table?"@POTUS: "No." pic.twitter.com/CCDVoFKdii — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 7, 2025

During an interview with Fox News Tuesday night, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed Chinese and U.S. officials will meet in Switzerland this weekend to discuss current trade policy.

"The world has been coming to the U.S. and China has been the missing piece. I was going to be in Switzerland to negotiate with the Swiss. Turns out, the Chinese team is traveling through Europe and they will be in Switzerland also. So, we will meet on Saturday and Sunday. And look, we have shared interests. This isn't sustainable, as I've said before, especially on the Chinese side," Bessent said. "We don't want to decouple; what we want is fair trade."

BREAKING: Treasury @SecScottBessent confirms U.S.-China trade talks this weekend in Switzerland.

Calls China’s 145% tariff moves “the equivalent of an embargo.” Says: “This isn’t sustainable — especially on the Chinese side.” pic.twitter.com/vWvoDT6MTm — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 6, 2025

President Trump weighed in on the meeting, saying he believes the currently imposed tariff is a better deal than the status quo.

REPORTER: What do you hope to come out of the talks with China in Switzerland? @POTUS: "We'll see. We were losing a trillion dollars a year, now we're not losing anything. That's the way I look at it." pic.twitter.com/pw9VOVRUdd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 7, 2025

China, whose economy is cratering, confirmed the news Wednesday.