Trump Slams Canada Over Harsh Truths

President Donald Trump is hosting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House Tuesday where they will discuss a range of issues. Carney won his election just last week on behalf of Canada’s leftist party, replacing former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ahead of Carney’s arrival, Trump posted a series of questions on Truth Social about the U.S. relationship with Canada.

“I look forward to meeting the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things? We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain,” Trump said.

“They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us! The Prime Minister will be arriving shortly and that will be, most likely, my only question of consequence,” Trump continued.

Border security, tariffs and Canada potentially becoming the 51st state will be at the center of discussions between Trump and Carney during their meeting.

The White House press pool provided this about tariffs ahead of Carney’s arrival: “Canada has imposed a 25% tariff on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods (orange juice, peanut butter, wine, spirits, beer, coffee, appliances, etc.). In response to the U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel, Canada has introduced 25% reciprocal tariffs on a list of steel products worth $12.6 billion and aluminum products worth $3 billion, as well as additional imported U.S. goods worth $14.2 billion, for a total of $29.8 billion Canada has imposed a 25% tariff on all U.S. vehicles that don’t meet USMCA requirements, in response to similar tariffs introduced by the U.S.”