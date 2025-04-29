Ex-MSNBC Analyst on CNN: 'It's Crazy How Anti-Trump It Is'
White House Slams Amazon’s Latest ‘Hostile and Political Act’

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 29, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

UPDATE: Amazon is denying the plan to label price increases as tariff costs. 

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products. This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties," an Amazon spokesperson released in a statement.

***Original story***

The White House is slamming Amazon after the company started placing price increase notifications on products, mainly from China, with an explanation blaming President Donald Trump's tariffs. 

"This is a hostile and political act by Amazon. Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation tot he highest level in 40 years? I would also add it's not a surprise because, as Reuters recently wrote, Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm. This is another reason Americans should buy American. It's another reason why we are onshoring critical supply chains here at home to shore up our own critical supply chain and boost our own manufacturing," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt fired back. 

One hundred days ago, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attended Trump's inauguration and landed a coveted spot inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda after the event was moved indoors. 

Three weeks ago Trump announced a tariff of 145 percent on all imported Chinese goods as the country continues its refusal to negotiate fair trade reciprocity. 

New reaction to Amazon's move is pouring in, including from lawmakers on Capitol Hill. 

