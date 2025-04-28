The Final Minute Segment on '60 Minutes' Was Hilarious
DHS Touts 'Most Secure Border in American History'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 28, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/John Raoux

As the Department of Homeland Security continues to carry out President Donald Trump's mandate to stop illegal immigration into the United States, the agency is touting the "most secure border in American history." From DHS: 

Average Border Encounters: March of 2025 saw the lowest monthly number of border encounters in recorded history, at less than 7,200. The lowest daily number of border encounters, in February of 2025, fell to less than 200.

Drug Decreases: In March of 2025, fentanyl traffic at the southern border fell by 54% compared to March of 2024. Following President Trump’s negotiation efforts, Mexico cracked down on drug traffickers and seized 1,500 kilograms of fentanyl – the largest in Mexico’s history – and has arrested over 6,000 drug traffickers.

Skyrocketing Arrests and Deportations: In the first 100 days of the Trump Administration, we have arrested over 151,000 illegal aliens and have deported over 135,000. This includes 600 members of Tren De Aragua who have been arrested or deported, as well as thousands of MS-13 and 18th Street Gang members who have fled the country. These numbers have already surpassed the entirety of Fiscal Year 2024, and we’re just 100 days into this administration.

As far as deportation progress DHS and the White House are highlighting Operation Tidal Wave, a "first-of-its-kind, multi-agency immigration enforcement operation" and "large scale operations that employ our state and local law enforcement partners to get criminal illegal aliens off our streets."

On Monday morning, Border Czar Tom Homan detailed the relationship he has with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, saying she is a "tough secretary" and that there is "no daylight" between them on carrying out President Trump's agenda. 

