DHS Touts 'Most Secure Border in American History'

As the Department of Homeland Security continues to carry out President Donald Trump's mandate to stop illegal immigration into the United States, the agency is touting the "most secure border in American history." From DHS:

Advertisement

Average Border Encounters: March of 2025 saw the lowest monthly number of border encounters in recorded history, at less than 7,200. The lowest daily number of border encounters, in February of 2025, fell to less than 200. Drug Decreases: In March of 2025, fentanyl traffic at the southern border fell by 54% compared to March of 2024. Following President Trump’s negotiation efforts, Mexico cracked down on drug traffickers and seized 1,500 kilograms of fentanyl – the largest in Mexico’s history – and has arrested over 6,000 drug traffickers. Skyrocketing Arrests and Deportations: In the first 100 days of the Trump Administration, we have arrested over 151,000 illegal aliens and have deported over 135,000. This includes 600 members of Tren De Aragua who have been arrested or deported, as well as thousands of MS-13 and 18th Street Gang members who have fled the country. These numbers have already surpassed the entirety of Fiscal Year 2024, and we’re just 100 days into this administration.

As far as deportation progress DHS and the White House are highlighting Operation Tidal Wave, a "first-of-its-kind, multi-agency immigration enforcement operation" and "large scale operations that employ our state and local law enforcement partners to get criminal illegal aliens off our streets."

.@PressSec: "We are in the beginning stages of carrying out the largest deportation campaign in American history. Over this past weekend, it was announced that through Operation Tidalwave -- nearly 800 illegal aliens were arrested during the first four days alone." pic.twitter.com/Hoi1bDSwYy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2025

On Monday morning, Border Czar Tom Homan detailed the relationship he has with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, saying she is a "tough secretary" and that there is "no daylight" between them on carrying out President Trump's agenda.