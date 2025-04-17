Italy Comes to Trump's Trade Table

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is in Washington D.C. Thursday for talks with President Donald Trump and top administration officials at the White House. Her visit comes as her government tries to negotiate a new trade agreement between the two countries, in addition to doing some bidding for the European Union. Italy has a trade surplus, not a deficit, with the U.S.

"Meloni’s priority is going to be the tariffs on European industrial goods – and she is believed to have a widespread mandate from Ursula von der Leyen to negotiate on behalf of the European Union," the White House pool report states. "Ahead of her trip, Meloni told business leaders that she supported a European Commission proposal for zero tariffs between the US and the EU, and that she would propose that in Washington. Von der Leyen has endorsed a zero-for-zero tariff agreement between the EU and the US, for example in a post on X last week. The plan calls for the reciprocal elimination of tariffs on existing industrial goods between the EU and the US. Other likely topics of the discussion will be China, Ukraine, defense spending, energy exports, and AI."

#FPVideo: Italy's Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni is in Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump on Thursday. She aims to convince the US president to negotiate a more favourable deal on EU tariffs. pic.twitter.com/1eSEXWmpN7 — Firstpost (@firstpost) April 17, 2025

Two weeks ago Trump slapped reciprocal tariffs on the European Union as part his Liberation Day declaration from the Rose Garden.

On Wednesday trade leaders from Japan were at the White House for talks with Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"Had a very productive call with the President of Mexico yesterday. Likewise, I met with the highest level Japanese Trade Representatives. It was a very productive meeting. Every Nation, including China, wants to meet! Today, Italy!" Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday morning.

Following yesterday’s meetings with Minister Ryosei Akazawa of Japan, I am glad that our discussions on trade are progressing in a highly satisfactory direction.



With many thanks to @POTUS for hosting our very productive talks and putting us on the path towards the best possible… — Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 17, 2025

Unlike leftist leaders in Europe, Meloni is a conservative populist who has leaned into Trump's style and governance. The view from POLITICO in Rome is this:

Giorgia Meloni finally has the chance to demonstrate that befriending the volatile occupant of the White House was worth the effort. As she flies to Washington this week, the Italian prime minister will try to convince U.S. President Donald Trump not to impose new tariffs that would deliver a severe economic blow to Europe — and a potentially lethal one to Italian exporters. Meloni’s personal engagement with Trump has set nerves jangling in other EU capitals. But as the bloc faces up to a potentially ruinous trade war, even her wariest counterparts are coming round to the idea that she may be the only European leader he is willing to listen to.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance is headed to Italy tomorrow and will visit with Meloni while he is there.