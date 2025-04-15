Salem Media Group Stock Soars More Than 120% After Landmark Trump Deal
Trump Fulfills Another Campaign Promise for Holy Week

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 15, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump has fulfilled another campaign promise as Christians around the country and the world celebrate Holy Week -- the time encompassing Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter. 

"The President promised millions of Christians across the country on the campaign trail he would create a White House Faith Office when he returned to the White House and he has delivered on that promise. The White House Faith Office has put together an extraordinary week long celebration underway for Holy Week ahead of Easter Sunday," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday afternoon. 

"During this sacred week, we acknowledge that the glory of Easter Sunday cannot come without the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross.  In His final hours on Earth, Christ willingly endured excruciating pain, torture, and execution on the cross out of a deep and abiding love for all His creation," Trump released in a statement Sunday. "Through His suffering, we have redemption.  Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins.  Through His Resurrection, we have hope of eternal life.  On Easter morning, the stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and light prevails over darkness—signaling that death does not have the final word."

"This Holy Week, my Administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government.  We will never waver in safeguarding the right to religious liberty, upholding the dignity of life, and protecting God in our public square," he continued. 

The holy celebration is a big departure from the Biden administration, which proclaimed Easter Sunday 2024 as Transgender Visibility Day. 

