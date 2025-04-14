The Man Putting Illegal Aliens in Prison Visits the White House

President Donald Trump will host El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele at the White House Monday as the Department of Homeland Security ramps up deportations.

"If he [Bukele] can take these horrible criminals for less money than it costs us, I'm in—but I only do things in accordance with the law," Trump said last week.

After a visit from Secretary of State Marco Rubio in February, Bukele agreed to accept illegal immigrants in the U.S. for imprisonment in his country. Bukele has an 80 percent approval rating after winning a landslide election and cracking down on crime.

"[Bukele] continues with full cooperation on the returning of Salvadorans who find themselves illegally in the United States and welcome them back home, and that’s already existing and that will continue. But second, he has agreed to accept for deportation any illegal alien in the United States who is a criminal from any nationality, be they MS-13 or Tren de Aragua, and house them in his jails. And third, he has offered to house in his jails dangerous American criminals in custody in our country, including those of U.S. citizenship and legal residents. No country’s ever made an offer of friendship such as this," Rubio said at the time.

"You can think about it: any unlawful immigrant, illegal immigrant in the United States who’s a dangerous criminal – MS-13, Tren de Aragua, whatever it may be – he has offered his jails so we can send them here and he will put them in his jails. And he’s also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentences in the United States, even if they’re U.S. citizens or legal residents. We are just profoundly grateful," he continued.

In March DHS Secretary Kristi Noem visited one of the prisons where illegal aliens are being sent, issuing a warning to those thinking about entering the U.S. without permission.