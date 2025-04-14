Salem Media Group Strikes Deal With Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump
Deputy ATF Director Forced to Retire
Why Do I Have Guns? Because of People Like Taylor Lorenz
Albuquerque Man Charged in Twin Arson Attacks on Tesla Dealership, GOP Headquarters
Harvard Stubbornly Resists Trump Administration's Directives on Funding
These Dem Governors in the News Are Among Least Popular in the Country....
Taylor Lorenz Put Out Quite the Post to Try to Clarify Her Outrageous...
Trump Meeting Contrasts: Bill Maher vs. Gretchen Whitmer
Here's Why Maine's Governor Threw a Hissy Fit Over Donald Trump
Tipsheet

El Salvador's President Perfectly Explains Why Criminals Should Be Locked Up

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 14, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele made a visit to the Oval Office Monday as he continues to receive and imprison criminal aliens deported by the Trump administration. 

During remarks to President Donald Trump and the media, Bukele explained how he turned his country, which used to be one of the most crime ridden places on earth, into a safe haven for its citizens. 

"They say we imprisoned thousands, but I like to say that we liberated millions. You can't just free criminals and think crime is going to go down magically. You have to imprison them so you can liberate 350 million Americans. It can be done," Bukele said. 

Even as the courts and leftist special interest groups attempt to stop deportations of illegal aliens from the U.S. to El Salavador or home countries, the Trump administration is moving forward. 

"Biden imported 15M+ illegals in 4 years. Democrats believe each alien should get a lengthy federal trial before being sent back. After we scour the country to find them. Because they are all evading arrest. A typical trial would take months to complete. Not counting appeals," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller posted on X. "This would mean even if we shut down our entire federal court system to do nothing else the process that the Democrats demand would take multiple centuries to complete. Which Democrats understand." 

Look Who's Joining the Team at Salem Media Group Matt Vespa
"Because they don’t want any aliens removed. They want them all registered—to vote. The judicial process is for Americans. Immediate deportation is for illegal aliens. If you break into someone’s house you don’t get to spend months or years debating your presence. Trespassers must go. And they must go now," he continued. 

