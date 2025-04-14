El Salvador's President Perfectly Explains Why Criminals Should Be Locked Up

El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele made a visit to the Oval Office Monday as he continues to receive and imprison criminal aliens deported by the Trump administration.

During remarks to President Donald Trump and the media, Bukele explained how he turned his country, which used to be one of the most crime ridden places on earth, into a safe haven for its citizens.

"They say we imprisoned thousands, but I like to say that we liberated millions. You can't just free criminals and think crime is going to go down magically. You have to imprison them so you can liberate 350 million Americans. It can be done," Bukele said.

.@POTUS: "I want to just say hello to the people of El Salvador and say they have one hell of a President."@nayibbukele: "We actually turned the 'murder capital of the world' -- into the safest country in the western hemisphere... We liberated millions." pic.twitter.com/npiVZNoFWn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 14, 2025

Even as the courts and leftist special interest groups attempt to stop deportations of illegal aliens from the U.S. to El Salavador or home countries, the Trump administration is moving forward.

"Biden imported 15M+ illegals in 4 years. Democrats believe each alien should get a lengthy federal trial before being sent back. After we scour the country to find them. Because they are all evading arrest. A typical trial would take months to complete. Not counting appeals," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller posted on X. "This would mean even if we shut down our entire federal court system to do nothing else the process that the Democrats demand would take multiple centuries to complete. Which Democrats understand."

"Because they don’t want any aliens removed. They want them all registered—to vote. The judicial process is for Americans. Immediate deportation is for illegal aliens. If you break into someone’s house you don’t get to spend months or years debating your presence. Trespassers must go. And they must go now," he continued.