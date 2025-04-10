New Details Reveal Biden Stonewalled the Investigation Into Trump's Attempted Assassin
New Inflation Numbers Are Here and There's Reason to Celebrate
House Passes Major Bill to Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in Federal Elections
Trump Scores Major Win As House Passes Budget Bill
Top DOJ Lawyers are Jumping Ship – Here’s Why That’s a Good Thing...
Immigration Judge Issues Ultimatum to Trump Administration Over Mahmoud Khalil Case
Are These Comments What Sank Sgamma's Nomination to Lead BLM?
American Jailed in Russia for Donating $51 to Charity That Supported Ukraine Released...
Hegseth's Panama Trip Resulted in Some Major Wins for the Trump Administration
DOGE Exposes How Red Tape Is Strangling Federal Workers
VIP
The War on Showers Is Over
Environmental, Social, Governance…and Violence
'Mississippi Miracle:' How a Deep South State Has Dramatically Improved Education and Stud...
VIP
Does Schumer's Reaction to Tariffs Show Desperation or What?
Tipsheet

Democrats Desperately Fight Against Citizenship Requirement to Vote

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 10, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt York

Ahead of a vote on the SAVE Act Thursday, Democrats in the House of Representatives are desperately fighting against voter identification and citizenship requirements for federal elections. 

Advertisement

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act [SAVE] does the following

This bill requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

Specifically, the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The bill specifies what documents are considered acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship, such as identification that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates U.S. citizenship.

Further, the bill (1) prohibits states from registering an individual to vote in a federal election unless, at the time the individual applies to register to vote, the individual provides documentary proof of U.S. citizenship; and (2) requires states to establish an alternative process under which an applicant may submit other evidence to demonstrate U.S. citizenship.

Each state must take affirmative steps on an ongoing basis to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote, which shall include establishing a program to identify individuals who are not U.S. citizens using information supplied by certain sources.

Additionally, states must remove noncitizens from their official lists of eligible voters.

The bill allows for a private right of action against an election official who registers an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

The bill establishes criminal penalties for certain offenses, including registering an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

Recommended

You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Democrats are using old and false arguments, including that voter identification requirements disinfranchise voters, in speeches on the House floor.

Despite Democrat opposition, the bill is expected to pass.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Trump Scores Major Win As House Passes Budget Bill Jeff Charles
Immigration Judge Issues Ultimatum to Trump Administration Over Mahmoud Khalil Case Jeff Charles
New Details Reveal Biden Stonewalled the Investigation Into Trump's Attempted Assassin Katie Pavlich
'Mississippi Miracle:' How a Deep South State Has Dramatically Improved Education and Student Performance Guy Benson
Ted Cruz Used the Perfect Phrase to Describe the Party's Budget Battle on the Hill Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement