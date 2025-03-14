Trump: Who Signs Things By Autopen?!

Since leaving the White House in January, President Joe Biden's rampant use of his automatic signature, also known as the autopen, has come under scrutiny.

In fact, the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project investigated and found auto signatures for a number of Biden pardons, executive orders and other actions.

"We gathered every document we could find with Biden's signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year," the Oversight Project explains. "WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY."

🚨 Autopen Update 🚨

We analyzed Biden's Jan. 19, 2025 "pardons" for:



-Biden Family Members

-Anthony Fauci

-General Milley

-J6 Committee

-Gerald Lundergan



They all have the same exact Biden autopen signature https://t.co/jc6mkx37il pic.twitter.com/8VeBDwLNv7 — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 11, 2025

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and has some questions.

"Who was signing all this stuff? These are major documents. Almost everything was signed by autopen. Nobody has ever heard of such a thing. It should have never happened," Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office. "You should be proud to sign."

President Trump takes on the growing Autopen Scandal https://t.co/ociYTfdTkp pic.twitter.com/dCv1wtxClV — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 13, 2025

The revelations come as Democrats grapple with how to move their political party forward after covering up Biden's obviously failing mental faculties for years.