Susan Rice Is Weighing in on the Schumer Shutdown

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 13, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice, the woman who became infamous for blaming the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. Consulate in Libya on a YouTube video, has reentered the political fray. 

During an interview with CNN Thursday, Rice tried to stave off blame for a government shutdown after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proclaimed Democrats wouldn't work to support the current continuing resolution passed in the House. 

Meanwhile House Democrats are urging Senators to shut down the government, despite repeatedly arguing in the past shutdowns hurt the U.S. economy and American families.

Speaking from the Oval Office Thursday, President Donald Trump said he's spoken to some Democrats who say they want the CR to pass. 

