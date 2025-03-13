Susan Rice Is Weighing in on the Schumer Shutdown

Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice, the woman who became infamous for blaming the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. Consulate in Libya on a YouTube video, has reentered the political fray.

During an interview with CNN Thursday, Rice tried to stave off blame for a government shutdown after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proclaimed Democrats wouldn't work to support the current continuing resolution passed in the House.

Susan Rice on Republicans helping Democrats preserve Biden-levels of federal spending: "You can’t expect Democrats to rubber stamp a completely crazy piece of legislation that they had no part in crafting" pic.twitter.com/tKdJitLzPl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 13, 2025

Meanwhile House Democrats are urging Senators to shut down the government, despite repeatedly arguing in the past shutdowns hurt the U.S. economy and American families.

🚨JAYAPAL URGES DEM SENATORS TO SHUT DOWN GOV "RIGHT NOW"



"That is what the Senate needs to do. And they need to do it right now."



"No, we're not going to hand the tools over with a slush fund to Elon Musk and Donald Trump to do what they're doing." pic.twitter.com/rKUzFUGpNN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2025

Speaking from the Oval Office Thursday, President Donald Trump said he's spoken to some Democrats who say they want the CR to pass.