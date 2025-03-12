Trump Buries Schumer for Pro-Terrorism Stance

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Donald Trump responded to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's defense of Mahmoud Khalil, a Green Card holding Columbia University student the administration plans to deport for alleged ties to Islamic terrorism and visa application fraud.

"Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. He's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore. He's a Palestinian," Trump said.

SAVAGE TRUMP! "Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. He's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore. He's a Palestinian." pic.twitter.com/56j2oUkPcs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2025

Schumer and Senate Democrats are defending Khalil, a Syrian national, for the sake of opposing Trump.

"While he may well be in violation of various campus rules regarding how the protests were conducted last year, that is a matter for the university to pursue, and I have encouraged them to be much more robust in how they combat antisemitism and maintain a harassment-free campus that protects the safety and security of Jewish and other students," Schumer post on X.

They're conveniently lying about why he is being deported and that the law is on the side of the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

🚨 MASTERCLASS. Secretary of State Marco Rubio completely dismantled Democrats' outrage over Trump deporting pro-Hamas foreigners.



RUBIO: When you come to the U.S. as a visitor - you are here as a VISITOR. We can deny you that visa. If you tell us - 'I am a big supporter of… pic.twitter.com/KTuaukEmUh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 12, 2025

Meanwhile unlike Senate Democrats, Republicans on Capitol Hill are publishing the facts surrounding Khalil's arrest.

Khalil is a senior activist for the Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) student organization. He was CUAD’s “lead negotiator” during the @Columbia protests, which caused multiple injuries, property damage and rampant harassment of Jewish students. pic.twitter.com/BBbL0VFcrM — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) March 12, 2025

Khalil’s CUAD group publicly supported arsonist Casey Goonan. Goonan is accused of lighting a police car on fire at UC Berkely in protest of the U.S.’s support for Israel’s military operations. pic.twitter.com/GAQ6fJXoVM — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) March 12, 2025

By all accounts, Khalil has stoked hatred for America and actively supported a group that foments violence and destruction on U.S. soil. Yet, Democrats continue to stand by him. — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) March 12, 2025

