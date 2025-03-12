Flashback: When Democrats Demanded 'DOGE'
Trump Buries Schumer for Pro-Terrorism Stance

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 12, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Donald Trump responded to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's defense of Mahmoud Khalil, a Green Card holding Columbia University student the administration plans to deport for alleged ties to Islamic terrorism and visa application fraud. 

"Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. He's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore. He's a Palestinian," Trump said. 

Schumer and Senate Democrats are defending Khalil, a Syrian national, for the sake of opposing Trump. 

"While he may well be in violation of various campus rules regarding how the protests were conducted last year, that is a matter for the university to pursue, and I have encouraged them to be much more robust in how they combat antisemitism and maintain a harassment-free campus that protects the safety and security of Jewish and other students," Schumer post on X. 

They're conveniently lying about why he is being deported and that the law is on the side of the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Meanwhile unlike Senate Democrats, Republicans on Capitol Hill are publishing the facts surrounding Khalil's arrest. 

