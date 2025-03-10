Top Union Boss Has an Epic Meltdown
Tipsheet

A Fresh Round of Security Clearance Revocations Has Dropped

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 10, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Monday afternoon the security clearances of a number of former Biden administration officials have been revoked. 

"Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked security clearances and barred access to classified information for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Andrew Weissman, along with the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden "disinformation" letter. The President's Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden," Gabbard posted on X. 

In February President Trump revoked Biden's clearance

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” Trump posted on Truth Social at the time. 

Last week Trump revoked security clearances of lawyers working at Perkins Coie, the Washington D.C. firm that laundered the Russia hoax on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party. 

"This is an absolute honor to sign. What they've done is just terrible. It's a weaponization, you could say weaponization against a political opponent, and it should never be allowed to happen again," Trump said before signing an executive order stripping the firm of security clearances. 

