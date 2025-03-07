Trump Issues a New Warning About Iran's Nuclear Program

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Friday, President Donald Trump warned the United States is in the "last strokes" when it comes to Iran's nuclear program.

"There will be some Interesting days ahead with Iran. We are down to final strokes with Iran. We are down to the final moments. We can’t let them have a nuclear weapon. Something is gonna happen very soon. I would rather have a peace deal than the other option but the other option Will solve the problem," Trump said.

🚨 Breaking — President Trump on Iran's 🇮🇷 nuclear program:



“There'll be some interesting days ahead. We're down to final strokes with Iran. We can't let them have nuclear weapons. Something is going to happen to Iran very soon and you're going to hear about it.” pic.twitter.com/wBv0gP86X9 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 7, 2025

Trump has repeatedly vowed Iran will never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon while advocating for a diplomatic solution to their ongoing efforts to get one. Trump sent a letter to Iranian leadership Thursday, offering to negotiate a deal.

During the Biden administration, Iran's nuclear progress accelerated at a rapid rate, but was damaged by Israeli airstrike late last year.