The Details About Today's Job Report Are Pretty Important

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump detailed a new jobs report released earlier in the day.

Reading off the numbers, Trump pointed out that for the first time in nearly two years, jobs for native born Americans have outpaced foreigners.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: For the first time in fifteen months, the job gains for native-born Americans exceeded the job gains for migrant and foreign workers. Employment for native-born workers went up by 284K while foreign born workers went down by 87K. pic.twitter.com/rDoEQww4Yp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 7, 2025

He also highlighted the addition of manufacturing jobs in the United States, an important decline in government positions and an increase in private sector job growth.

POTUS: "During the last year, the Biden administration saw a loss of more than 110K manufacturing jobs or 9K manufacturing jobs every single month -- During the first full month in office, we've not only stopped the manufacturing collapse, but we've begun to rapidly reverse it… pic.twitter.com/njThXqesr1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 7, 2025

.@POTUS: "Under the final two years of Biden, one in every four jobs created in America was a government job... But under the first full month of President Trump, an incredible 93% of all job gains were in the private sector." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Ai1Rskvps — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 7, 2025

Late Thursday night Trump signed an executive order establishing a U.S. government Bitcoin reserve and Friday afternoon Trump will host a crypto summit at the White House.

