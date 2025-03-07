VIP
Welcome to the Biden Hangover
The Details About Today's Job Report Are Pretty Important

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 07, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump detailed a new jobs report released earlier in the day.

Reading off the numbers, Trump pointed out that for the first time in nearly two years, jobs for native born Americans have outpaced foreigners.  

He also highlighted the addition of manufacturing jobs in the United States, an important decline in government positions and an increase in private sector job growth. 

Late Thursday night Trump signed an executive order establishing a U.S. government Bitcoin reserve and Friday afternoon Trump will host a crypto summit at the White House. 

Tags: JOBS AND ECONOMY

