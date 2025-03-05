The Mastermind Behind the Abbey Gate Bombing Arrives in the U.S.

During his first joint address to Congress on Capitol Hill Tuesday night, President Donald Trump announced the mastermind behind the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan had been extradited to the U.S.
🚨 President Trump announces that Muhammed Sharifullah — the ISIS terrorist who orchestrated the Abbey Gate attack — is on his way to the United States to face justice.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025
13 brave American heroes were killed in the attack. pic.twitter.com/XyHRoIeaWB
Sharifullah arrived at Dulles International Airport after Trump's remarks and FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed plans to bring him to justice.
That time you delivered the sword of justice for the American people- thank you for your incredible leadership @AGPamBondi and @JohnRatcliffe . So proud of the men and women of the FBI, DOJ, and CIA.— Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) March 5, 2025
Justice for Abby Gate- terrorist Jafar officially in US custody pic.twitter.com/EN1wjwjzCw
CIA Director John Ratcliffe and National Security Advisor Mike Walz detailed Sharifullah's crimes during interviews Wednesday morning and vowed that additional accountabiliy is on the way.
National Security Advisor @MikeWaltz47 on the arrest and extradition of the Abbey Gate bombing planner, Muhammed Sharifullah: "The president said, even to these families at Arlington, 'We're going to get this guy' ... and he will be tried in a U.S. court." pic.twitter.com/EvXFF01PVS— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025
.@JohnRatcliffe: "This terrorist... is in U.S. custody. I was there at Dulles Airport last night to receive him, along with @FBIDirectorKash, @AGPamBondi and @DNIGabbard... One of the first things that [President Trump] told me, as CIA Director, was to make this a priority." pic.twitter.com/h4TRSdiGDk— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025
