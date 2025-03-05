The Mastermind Behind the Abbey Gate Bombing Arrives in the U.S.

During his first joint address to Congress on Capitol Hill Tuesday night, President Donald Trump announced the mastermind behind the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan had been extradited to the U.S.

President Trump announces that Muhammed Sharifullah — the ISIS terrorist who orchestrated the Abbey Gate attack — is on his way to the United States to face justice. 13 brave American heroes were killed in the attack.





Sharifullah arrived at Dulles International Airport after Trump's remarks and FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed plans to bring him to justice.

That time you delivered the sword of justice for the American people- thank you for your incredible leadership @AGPamBondi and @JohnRatcliffe . So proud of the men and women of the FBI, DOJ, and CIA. Justice for Abby Gate- terrorist Jafar officially in US custody





CIA Director John Ratcliffe and National Security Advisor Mike Walz detailed Sharifullah's crimes during interviews Wednesday morning and vowed that additional accountabiliy is on the way.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on the arrest and extradition of the Abbey Gate bombing planner, Muhammed Sharifullah: "The president said, even to these families at Arlington, 'We're going to get this guy' ... and he will be tried in a U.S. court."