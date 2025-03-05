Trudeau and Trump Had a Phone Call About the Latest Tariffs. Here's How...
Tipsheet

The Mastermind Behind the Abbey Gate Bombing Arrives in the U.S.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 05, 2025 1:15 PM
Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

During his first joint address to Congress on Capitol Hill Tuesday night, President Donald Trump announced the mastermind behind the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan had been extradited to the U.S. 

Sharifullah arrived at Dulles International Airport after Trump's remarks and FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed plans to bring him to justice. 

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and National Security Advisor Mike Walz detailed Sharifullah's crimes during interviews Wednesday morning and vowed that additional accountabiliy is on the way.

