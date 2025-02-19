Trump Weighs in on the Upcoming Reconciliation Fight

President Donald Trump is weighing in on the upcoming reconciliation fight on Capitol Hill by endorsing House Speaker Mike Johnson's proposal over Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

"The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it! We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to 'kickstart' the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, 'ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.' It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning.

Johnson's goal is to get the bill done by May to round out Trump's first 100 days in office.

.@realDonaldTrump is right!



House Republicans are working to deliver President Trump’s FULL agenda - not just a small part of it.



Let’s get it done, @HouseGOP! pic.twitter.com/Hw32oLAl0z — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 19, 2025

It's clear that we must reduce the debt to GDP ratio.



The ONLY way to do that is to grow the economy and reduce spending.



Our reconciliation bill is a step in the right direction to achieve this goal. pic.twitter.com/0VYYViDE4r — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) February 19, 2025

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is supporting Graham's version of the reconciliation package.