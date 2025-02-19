DOGE vs. Ukraine Funding Is Coming
At Least One European Leader Is Recognizing Reality About American Taxpayers
WaPo Embarrasses Itself With This Headline About Ukraine
Black State Lawmakers Subtly Call Kathy Hochul Racist Over Eric Adams Fiasco
This University Might Soon Regret Silencing Conservative Speech on Campus
Violence Erupts After Pro-Hamas Protesters Swarm Orthodox Jewish Community
VIP
Georgia Bill for Real Gun Safety Clears First Obstacle
VIP
This Is Not How You Deal With Violent Crime
Hawley Wants Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee to 'Go After' These Companies If Confirmed
AOC Needlessly Inserts Herself Into JD Vance-Elon Musk Thread
‘Game On’ for Democrats in ICE’s Way, Homan Says
VIP
Another Left-Wing State Is Flouting Trump's Transgender Athlete Executive Order
Ed Markey Calls for a 'Revolution' Against Trump, Musk
VIP
Arizona's Liberal Governor Just Vetoed This Bill
Tipsheet

New York Sues to Keep Congestion Tax After Slap Down From Trump Admin

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 19, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy slapped down New York's recently implemented "congestion pricing" tax scheme Wednesday afternoon, informing New York Governor Kathy Hochul the program is no longer valid. 

Advertisement

“New York State’s congestion pricing plan is a slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners,” Duffy released in a statement. “Commuters using the highway system to enter New York City have already financed the construction and improvement of these highways through the payment of gas taxes and other taxes. But now the toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways. It’s backwards and unfair. The program also hurts small businesses in New York that rely on customers from New Jersey and Connecticut. Finally, it impedes the flow of commerce into New York by increasing costs for trucks, which in turn could make goods more expensive for consumer. Every American should be able to access New York City regardless of their economic means. It shouldn’t be reserved for an elite few.”

New York is already responding with a lawsuit. 

“Today, the MTA [Metro Transit Authority] filed papers in federal court to ensure that the highly successful program—which has already dramatically reduced congestion, bringing reduced traffic and faster travel times, while increasing speeds for buses and emergency vehicles—will continue notwithstanding this baseless effort to snatch those benefits away from the millions of mass transit users, pedestrians and, especially, the drivers who come to the Manhattan Central Business District," MTA released in a statement. "It’s mystifying that after four years and 4,000 pages of federally-supervised environmental review—and barely three months after giving final approval to the Congestion Relief Program—USDOT would seek to totally reverse course.”

Recommended

DOGE Shares an Alarming Update About the Treasury Department Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

In January, Hochul touted the program as "affordable."  

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOGE Shares an Alarming Update About the Treasury Department Madeline Leesman
AOC Needlessly Inserts Herself Into JD Vance-Elon Musk Thread Rebecca Downs
This University Might Soon Regret Silencing Conservative Speech on Campus Jeff Charles
At Least One European Leader Is Recognizing Reality About American Taxpayers Katie Pavlich
Ed Markey Calls for a 'Revolution' Against Trump, Musk Rebecca Downs
‘Game On’ for Democrats in ICE’s Way, Homan Says Jeremy Frankel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOGE Shares an Alarming Update About the Treasury Department Madeline Leesman
Advertisement