Trump's Latest Executive Order Punishes Schools Mandating the COVID Shot

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday relinquishing funding from schools and universities still preventing students and employees from attending classes in person if they don't take the COVID-19 shot.

The executive order prevents "federal funds from being used to support or subsidize an educational service agency, state education agency, local education agency, elementary school, secondary school, or institution of higher education that requires students to have received a COVID-19 vaccination to attend in-person education programs.”

The Department of Education and Health and Human Services will lead enforcement on the issue. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as HHS secretary Thursday and Linda McMahon, Trump's pick to head the Education Department, is likely headed for a vote sometime next week.

In January Trump signed an executive order reinstating thousands of U.S. troops who were discharged under the Biden adminsitration for refusing to take the shot.

"On August 24, 2021, the Secretary of Defense mandated that all service members receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Secretary of Defense later rescinded the mandate on January 10, 2023. The vaccine mandate was an unfair, overbroad, and completely unnecessary burden on our service members. Further, the military unjustly discharged those who refused the vaccine, regardless of the years of service given to our Nation, after failing to grant many of them an exemption that they should have received. Federal Government redress of any wrongful dismissals is overdue," Trump's executive order stated.