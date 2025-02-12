White House Slaps Down 'Constitutional Crisis' Narrative

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slapped down the narrative that President Trump and Elon Musk have created a "constitutional crisis" by cutting wasteful spending through DOGE.

Advertisement

"Many outlets in this room have been fearmongering the American people into believing there is a constitutional crisis taking place here at the White House," Leavitt said. "But in fact, the real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch where district court judges in liberal districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump's basic executive authority. We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law."

"This is part of a larger concerted effort by Democrat activists and nothing more than a continuation of the weaponization of justice against President Trump," she continued.

Karoline Leavitt calls OUT media outlets in the briefing room for their “constitutional crisis” fearmongering. pic.twitter.com/mHKd4SNYxu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 12, 2025

Earlier in the day Attorney General Pam Bondi explained how the Department of Justice plans to fight back against judicial judges in the courts.