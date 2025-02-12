White House Slaps Down 'Constitutional Crisis' Narrative
Trump Confirms Negotiations Are Underway to End Russia's War on Ukraine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 12, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

UPDATE: Trump also spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky. 

"I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!" Trump posted on Truth Social. 

***Original story***

President Donald Trump had a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday, during which they discussed a number of topics. 

"I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine," Trump posted on Truth Social. 

"President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, 'COMMON SENSE.' We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," Trump continued. "I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful. Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost!"

The call came just hours after Russia released American school teacher Marc Fogel, who was detained in a Russian prison since 2021. 

"I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!" Trump said. 

Earlier in the day, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with NATO leaders to discuss a path forward for Ukraine. 

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. 

