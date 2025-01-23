The Birthright Citizenship Debate is Officially on
Trump Brings His Tariff Threat to the World Economic Forum

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 23, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

President Donald Trump made a virtual appearance at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, which is being held in Davos, Switzerland, and delivered a message to the globalist body about how he plans to incentivize companies to make their products in the United States. Specifically, Trump threatened to slap tariffs on goods not made in America. 

Trump also reiterated his plans for increased domestic energy production as a driver of economic growth. 

Trump is virtually meeting with a number of global CEOs at the forum just days after announcing a major private, public partnership on artificial intelligence from the White House. 

"The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States. We will begin deploying $100 billion immediately. This infrastructure will secure American leadership in AI, create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and generate massive economic benefit for the entire world. This project will not only support the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies," OpenAI released in a statement. "The initial equity funders in Stargate are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX. SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility. Masayoshi Son will be the chairman."

