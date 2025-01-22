The U.S. Military Is Headed to the Border
Trump Rescinds Major Green Card Requirement

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 22, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/LM Otero

During the Biden administration the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, the office that processes applications for legal immigration, implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for individuals seeking to obtain a green card and eventually, American citizenship. They did not implement the same vaccine requirement for millions of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. 

Today and under new leadership from President Donald Trump, that requirement came to an end. 

"Effective January 22, 2025, USCIS waives any and all requirements that applicants for adjustment of status to that of a lawful permanent resident present documentation on their Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, that they received the COVID-19 vaccination. USCIS will not issue any Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) related to proving a COVID-19 vaccination.  USCIS will not deny any adjustment of status application based on the applicant’s failure to present documentation that they received the COVID-19 vaccination," the green card application section of the USCIS website states. 

Legislation to end the mandate was previously introduced in Congress, but is now moot.

