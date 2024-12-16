Trump Weighs in on the Mystery Drone Fiasco
Tipsheet

Youngkin Pushes for New Trump Inspired Tax Policy

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 16, 2024 12:30 PM
Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking "No Tax on Tips" to the Commonwealth and is pushing for the new policy in the state's upcoming budget. 

"Today I announced our initiative to provide no taxes on tips to all of those hard working folks in the hospitality and restaurant and food industry," Youngkin said during an interview with Fox News. "This is over 250,000 Virginians who work so hard. This is a great way for them to keep more money in their pocket as opposed to giving it to a  government. We're already running surpluses and therefore 'No taxes on tips' is going to become to mantra in Virginia." 

Youngkin is backed by Republicans in the state legislature, who plan to fight for the initiative to pass. 

“Supporting the Governor's 'No Tax on Tips' proposal ought to be a no-brainer for anyone truly interested in helping hardworking Virginians. It’s rare to find an issue where both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have agreed, but this is the one thing they’ve both supported in principle," Senator Mark Obenshain, who co-sponsored legislation to implement the new policy, released in a statement. "If Democrats dig in their heels against this policy, it is a slap in the face to the workers they claim to represent. This initiative is not only a lifeline for service industry employees but also a critical boost for restaurants struggling to attract and retain workers, allowing them to remain competitive in today’s challenging economy.” 

