Elizabeth Warren Reacts to the UnitedHealth CEO Murder in Typical Fashion

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is weighing in on the murder of 44-year-old UnitedHealthCEO Brian Thompson, who was killed while walking into a Hilton Hotel for conference in Manhattan last week.

Advertisement

“The visceral response from people across this country who feel cheated, ripped off, and threatened by the vile practices of their insurance companies should be a warning to everyone in the health care system,” Warren said during an interview with the leftist Huffington Post. “Violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far."

“This is a warning that if you push people hard enough, they lose faith in the ability of their government to make change, lose faith in the ability of the people who are providing the health care to make change, and start to take matters into their own hands in ways that will ultimately be a threat to everyone,” she continued.

Twenty-six year old Luigi Mangione was arrested Monday in Pennsylvania and has been charged with murder, in addition to other crimes. He was called into authorities after being spotted at a McDonalds. On the way into court Tuesday, Mangione had an outburst.

Luigi Mangione SHOUTS AT REPORTERS as he’s taken into court:



“…completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people…!” pic.twitter.com/l6pmMP1dJR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 10, 2024

Mangione's manifesto is a screed attacking health insurance companies and describes the people who run them as "parasites."