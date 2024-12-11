Trump Responds to Wray's Resignation
The Mystery Drones Are From Where?!
Here's the First Democratic Senator to Join Truth Social
FBI Director Christopher Wray Announces His Resignation
Matt Gaetz's Next Move Announced
VIP
What the Media Keeps Omitting From Discussions of 'Ghost Guns'
Blinken Testifies at the Long-Awaited House Hearing on the Afghanistan Withdrawal
VIP
This State Will Lease Land for Trump’s Deportation Plans
ActBlue Drops Bombshell Confession Before Congress
VIP
Another One: A Blue-to-Red Party Flip, This Time In...
The EU Will Crack Down on Illegal Immigration at This Border
Daniel Penny Speaks Out in Tell-All Interview
After Trump Taunts Him, Trudeau Scolds Americans for Not Electing Harris
Trump Names Career Lawman Over Political Insider to Lead Embattled ICE
Tipsheet

Elizabeth Warren Reacts to the UnitedHealth CEO Murder in Typical Fashion

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 11, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is weighing in on the murder of 44-year-old UnitedHealthCEO Brian Thompson, who was killed while walking into a Hilton Hotel for conference in Manhattan last week. 

Advertisement

“The visceral response from people across this country who feel cheated, ripped off, and threatened by the vile practices of their insurance companies should be a warning to everyone in the health care system,” Warren said during an interview with the leftist Huffington Post. “Violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far."

“This is a warning that if you push people hard enough, they lose faith in the ability of their government to make change, lose faith in the ability of the people who are providing the health care to make change, and start to take matters into their own hands in ways that will ultimately be a threat to everyone,” she continued. 

Twenty-six year old Luigi Mangione was arrested Monday in Pennsylvania and has been charged with murder, in addition to other crimes. He was called into authorities after being spotted at a McDonalds. On the way into court Tuesday, Mangione had an outburst. 

Recommended

Guess What Police Found in the Home of 'Pro-Palestinian' Student Leaders? Guy Benson
Advertisement

Mangione's manifesto is a screed attacking health insurance companies and describes the people who run them as "parasites." 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess What Police Found in the Home of 'Pro-Palestinian' Student Leaders? Guy Benson
ActBlue Drops Bombshell Confession Before Congress Mia Cathell
The Mystery Drones Are From Where?! Katie Pavlich
Trump Responds to Wray's Resignation Katie Pavlich
FBI Director Christopher Wray Announces His Resignation Matt Vespa
A California County Voted to Become a ‘Super’ Sanctuary for Illegals. Here’s How the Sheriff Responded. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Guess What Police Found in the Home of 'Pro-Palestinian' Student Leaders? Guy Benson
Advertisement