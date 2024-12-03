The Chinese Are Illegally Shipping Weapons to North Korea...From California
Martial Law Has Ended in South Korea
VIP
Chuck Todd Backs Into Objectivity Through Outrage at Biden’s Pardon of Hunter
VIP
Black Friday Sales Show America Still Loves Its Firearms
Joe Biden Is a Genius
First Democrat Joins House DOGE Caucus
Trump's DEA Nominee Withdraws From Consideration
VIP
Even These Mainstream Media Journalists Are Calling Biden Out for Pardoning Hunter
Here's What Chuck Schumer Has to Say About Biden Pardoning Hunter
Biden's Africa Trip Is Off to a Rough Start
A DOJ Prosecutor Targeting a Transgender Medicine Whistleblower Was Just Taken Off the...
California Unveils Legislation to Protect Abortion Ahead of Trump’s Presidency
Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal Hands Trump Some Good News
VIP
Epic Rant: Dave Portnoy Absolutely Goes Off on the Hunter Pardon and Dems'...
Tipsheet

There's a Big Problem With Biden's Claims About Hunter's Gun Charges

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 03, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

When President Joe Biden issued his lengthy explanation for why he gave his son -- Hunter Biden -- a broad and sweeping pardon, he claimed the gun charges filed against him aren't normally prosecuted. 

Advertisement

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form," Biden said in a statement Sunday. "The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election."

But it turns out, like most things Biden says, that isn't true. 

Recommended

Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal Hands Trump Some Good News Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Further, Biden was found guilty of the charges in June 2024. 

"Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs," the Associated Press reported. "Hunter Biden, 54, stared straight ahead and showed little emotion as the verdict was read after jury deliberations that lasted only three hours over two days in Wilmington, Delaware."

Tags: BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal Hands Trump Some Good News Rebecca Downs
JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to Bolton's Criticism of Kash Patel Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Chuck Schumer Has to Say About Biden Pardoning Hunter Rebecca Downs
Trump's DEA Nominee Withdraws From Consideration Rebecca Downs
Biden's Africa Trip Is Off to a Rough Start Rebecca Downs
The Biggest Lie of All? We Need to Talk About the Hunter Biden Pardon Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal Hands Trump Some Good News Rebecca Downs
Advertisement