There's a Big Problem With Biden's Claims About Hunter's Gun Charges

When President Joe Biden issued his lengthy explanation for why he gave his son -- Hunter Biden -- a broad and sweeping pardon, he claimed the gun charges filed against him aren't normally prosecuted.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form," Biden said in a statement Sunday. "The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election."

But it turns out, like most things Biden says, that isn't true.

What a LIE. 96.9% of Americans charged with the same statute as Hunter get jail time with an average sentence of 60 months! https://t.co/c2IKyElWEB pic.twitter.com/7d4DzKC7dO — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) December 2, 2024

Further, Biden was found guilty of the charges in June 2024.

"Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs," the Associated Press reported. "Hunter Biden, 54, stared straight ahead and showed little emotion as the verdict was read after jury deliberations that lasted only three hours over two days in Wilmington, Delaware."