Tipsheet

Another Woman Has Been Raped on a Trail. An Illegal Alien Has Been Charged.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 20, 2024 5:00 PM
Herndon Police Department

An illegal alien from Honduras has been charged with rape after attacking a woman in Fairfax County, Virginia on a popular running trail. The man has "no fixed address" and a long criminal record in the area dating back to 2022. The investigation is ongoing and police believe there are additional rape victims. 

"I am incredibly saddened and outraged that a crime like this could happen here in the town of Herndon. This is the only stranger rape we have had in the town in my more than 12 years as chief of police. This kind of case not only impacts the victim directly, but impacts our entire community, especially when it occurs in a very public area that we consider safe and that is used by all of our residents and visitors, and by our community on a daily basis. Our thoughts are with the victim as she copes with the events that happened," Herndon Police Chief Chief Maggie DeBoard said during a press conference Tuesday. 

"What is disturbing is the number of times this man has been arrested and released. He has continued to offend and his behavior has escalated to a rape in a very public area in our town," DeBoard continued. 

Upon arrest, the man was found with property belonging to the female victim. 

Fairfax County proudly doesn't cooperate with federal immigration officials. 

"The Board of Supervisors passed the Trust Policy in 2021 to codify Fairfax County’s commitment to the safety and security of all immigrant residents. The Trust Policy contains specific standards to ensure that employees do not voluntarily cooperate with enforcement of federal civil immigration laws," the County website states. "The county has received several inquiries about federal changes in policies or procedures regarding immigrants. We’ve heard the concerns about the federal government and planned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in our area. Fairfax County does not and will not enforce civil federal immigration laws. The federal courts have determined that the enforcement of civil immigration laws is solely a federal responsibility under the exclusive authority of ICE."


Residents, including women, are not allowed to lawfully carry concealed firearms for self defense in parks. 

"Pursuant to Fairfax County Code Section 6-2-1, firearms, ammunition, components or combinations thereof are PROHIBITED at parks. Any person violating County Code Section 6-2-1 shall be guilty of a Class I misdemeanor. A valid concealed handgun permit does not authorize carrying a concealed firearms into parks," Fairfax County states. 

