Another Woman Has Been Raped on a Trail. An Illegal Alien Has Been Charged.

An illegal alien from Honduras has been charged with rape after attacking a woman in Fairfax County, Virginia on a popular running trail. The man has "no fixed address" and a long criminal record in the area dating back to 2022. The investigation is ongoing and police believe there are additional rape victims.

"I am incredibly saddened and outraged that a crime like this could happen here in the town of Herndon. This is the only stranger rape we have had in the town in my more than 12 years as chief of police. This kind of case not only impacts the victim directly, but impacts our entire community, especially when it occurs in a very public area that we consider safe and that is used by all of our residents and visitors, and by our community on a daily basis. Our thoughts are with the victim as she copes with the events that happened," Herndon Police Chief Chief Maggie DeBoard said during a press conference Tuesday.

"What is disturbing is the number of times this man has been arrested and released. He has continued to offend and his behavior has escalated to a rape in a very public area in our town," DeBoard continued.

Herndon PD arrested Denis Humberto NAVARETTE ROMERO for abduction with intent to defile and rape, for incident last night on the W&OD Trail bn Ferndale Ave and Grace St. News briefing in HPD's Community Room at 3:00 PM (397 Herndon Pkwy). It will be streamed live on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/3xoDvVkbPR — Herndon Police (@HerndonPolice) November 19, 2024

Upon arrest, the man was found with property belonging to the female victim.

Fairfax County proudly doesn't cooperate with federal immigration officials.



