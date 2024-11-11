It's Time for Bob Casey to Concede...and It Isn't Just Republicans Saying It
Lee Zeldin Lands Trump Cabinet Position

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 11, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped former Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin to the lead the Environmental Protection Agency during his second term in the White House. 

"It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator. We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water," Zeldin posted on X Monday afternoon, confirming the news. 

Zeldin is the second New Yorker so far who has landed in Trump's Cabinet and his appointment comes after a nearly successful gubernatorial race in the heavily blue Empire State. 

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, also from New York, has been tapped as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. 

“I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” Stefanik released in a statement. “During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

