The Left Remains in Total Shambles Over Trump's Win
It's No Mystery What Caused Kamala to Get Walloped By Trump
She Lost All Seven...
Trump Secured Two Wins on Election Night
How a Blue-Collar Billionaire From Queens Became a Man of the People
How to Lose a Campaign in 9 Easy Steps
Massachusetts Governor Vows to Defend Illegal Immigrants From Trump's Mass Deportation Pla...
Arizona Voters Choose to Follow Texas' Lead on State-Level Immigration Enforcement
Remember How Kamala Harris Broke Fundraising Records? Well...
VIP
Do Dems Regret This Statement They Gave After RFK Jr. Backed Trump?
Scott Jennings Has a Reminder for Angry Dems on Trump's 'Mandate'
Black Voters Have a New Nickname for Harris After She Fled on Election...
Jen Psaki Loses Her Mind Over Trump's Win
Americans Rejected the Harris-Walz Radical Abortion Campaign
Tipsheet

Implosion: Kamala’s Top Campaign Operative Deletes X Account

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 07, 2024 12:00 PM
William B. Plowman

The civil war within the Democratic Party is well underway after former President Donald Trump, and Republicans broadly across the country, completely trounced them on Election Day. 

Advertisement

Accusations are flying and the blame game is in full swing, with many Harris operatives blaming President Joe Biden for the epic failure. 

One of those operatives is former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe, who accused Biden of leaving the Harris campaign a hole too deep to dig out. Plouffe joined the Harris team shortly after Biden was pushed out of the 2024 race in July. 

"It was a privilege to spend the last 100 days with @KamalaHarris and the amazing staff led by @omalleydillon who left it all on the field for their country. We dug out of a deep hole but not enough. A devastating loss. Thanks for being in the arena, all of you," Plouffe posted on X Wednesday. 

Twenty hours after sending the tweet, Plouffe deleted his entire account. 

Recommended

Black Voters Have a New Nickname for Harris After She Fled on Election Night Mia Cathell
Advertisement

We'll see if the Democrats ever get to the point of accepting they did this to themselves. 

They also ended on this note after raising record amounts of money. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Black Voters Have a New Nickname for Harris After She Fled on Election Night Mia Cathell
Scott Jennings Has a Reminder for Angry Dems on Trump's 'Mandate' Rebecca Downs
The Left Remains in Total Shambles Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
We Won and We Need to Act Like It Kurt Schlichter
Jen Psaki Loses Her Mind Over Trump's Win Madeline Leesman
Remember How Kamala Harris Broke Fundraising Records? Well... Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Black Voters Have a New Nickname for Harris After She Fled on Election Night Mia Cathell
Advertisement