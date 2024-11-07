Implosion: Kamala’s Top Campaign Operative Deletes X Account

The civil war within the Democratic Party is well underway after former President Donald Trump, and Republicans broadly across the country, completely trounced them on Election Day.

Advertisement

Accusations are flying and the blame game is in full swing, with many Harris operatives blaming President Joe Biden for the epic failure.

One of those operatives is former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe, who accused Biden of leaving the Harris campaign a hole too deep to dig out. Plouffe joined the Harris team shortly after Biden was pushed out of the 2024 race in July.

"It was a privilege to spend the last 100 days with @KamalaHarris and the amazing staff led by @omalleydillon who left it all on the field for their country. We dug out of a deep hole but not enough. A devastating loss. Thanks for being in the arena, all of you," Plouffe posted on X Wednesday.

Twenty hours after sending the tweet, Plouffe deleted his entire account.

David Plouffe deleted his X account so he didn't have to answer public questions about the FAKE data he was peddling to media in the final week, which unsurprisingly, they didn't even both to confirm. — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 7, 2024

🚨 Senior Kamala Harris adviser David Plouffe, who predicted she’d win all 7 swing states, DELETES his account after Trump’s landslide victory. pic.twitter.com/rRpNICr8z2 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 7, 2024

From Bidenworld: “There is no singular reason why we lost, but a big reason is because the Obama advisers publicly encouraged Democratic infighting to push Joe Biden out, didn’t even want Kamala Harris as the nominee, and then signed up as the saviors of the campaign only to run… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) November 7, 2024

After a Michelle-Barack-orchestrated Biden coup, David Plouffe swoops into Kamala's campaign, cashes in, and uses her as a vessel to revive Obama-era glory. Takes one last shot at Biden, then dodges responsibility for the loss and disappears—a fitting Obama-era finale. https://t.co/QYQxAMuuCM — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) November 7, 2024

We'll see if the Democrats ever get to the point of accepting they did this to themselves.

Many of those who are angry participated in the lies about Biden’s condition until the deception was irreversibly and irreparably exposed at the June debate. And a chief purveyor of those lies was the replacement candidate herself. https://t.co/2pDWX0zEbq — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2024

They also ended on this note after raising record amounts of money.