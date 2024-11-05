Trump Team Blasts Claims About Campaign Morale

As voters went to the polls Tuesday, Kamala Harris' allies in the media started to make claims the morale inside the Trump campaign was tanking.

Re: my comments on CNN and MSNBC this evening... yes, there are Trump staffers who no longer much care whether he wins or loses. Not exactly breaking news. Hard to overstate how terrible morale is inside of this campaign—and how much anger/resentment is felt toward the candidate. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 5, 2024

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump dispelled this notion after voting in Palm Beach Tuesday morning.

"I feel very confident," said Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after casting his vote in West Palm Beach. He noted that "Republicans have shown up in force" and called this "the best campaign we ran."https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Ua4Nvp1vOb — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 5, 2024

Mike Davis, an attorney for the campaign, also pushed back.

This is utter nonsense.



I’m serving as an attorney in the Trump campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Trump’s team is pumped.



We’re going to win.



Bigly. https://t.co/T4X4P9iQ9W — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 5, 2024

And so did other reporters.

I talk to the campaign nearly every day — senior staff — and have no idea what this is referring to. Morale has been good. Not exuberant every day, of course, but not a single person I’ve spoken with doesn’t care whether Trump wins. There’s a sourcing crisis at these publications https://t.co/SUnQWUjKE9 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 5, 2024

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign party in Palm Beach is underway.