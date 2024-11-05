Trump Team Blasts Claims About Campaign Morale

LARRY: The Election Night Live Extravaganza Show
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 05, 2024 6:10 PM
As voters went to the polls Tuesday, Kamala Harris' allies in the media started to make claims the morale inside the Trump campaign was tanking. 

Former President Donald Trump dispelled this notion after voting in Palm Beach Tuesday morning. 

Mike Davis, an attorney for the campaign, also pushed back. 

And so did other reporters. 

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign party in Palm Beach is underway. 

