Secret Service: Here Are the Things We've Changed Since Trump Was Shot

The United States Secret Service released a summary of the presidential protection agency's Mission Assurance Review, which was conducted in the aftermath of the attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

"In response to the July 13 incident, the Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility, Inspection Division conducted a Mission Assurance Inquiry into the factors that contributed to the assassination attempt. This internal review, which is being shared with Congress and other oversight entities, is documented in a classified report that provides a comprehensive evaluation of the agency’s operational failures surrounding the event," the summary states. "The inquiry was completed independently of other entities investigating Secret Service deficiencies during the security planning for the Butler Farm Show site on July 13, 2024. These inquiries are being conducted by several external entities (Congressional committees, the Department of Homeland Security’s [DHS] Independent Review Panel, the DHS Office of the Inspector General, and the U.S. Government Accountability Office)."

Here is a summary of the full Mission Assurance Review into the assassination attempt of former President Trump on July 13th in Butler, PA. While operational enhancements are ongoing, the summary includes changes that have been made since the tragic event https://t.co/vRovEdCrJn pic.twitter.com/rcYygVdviP — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) November 1, 2024

Here are the changes Secret Service has made:

1. The agency is providing the highest levels of Secret Service protection to the Vice President and former President Trump, commensurate to the level of the President. 2. Increased the staffing levels of specials agents assigned to former President Trump’s protective detail. 3. Expanded the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for aerial observation at venues. 4. Expanded the use of counter unmanned aerial systems to mitigate the use of a UAS as a kinetic attack vector. 5. Addressed radio interoperability by requiring, and ensuring through appropriate supervision, the co-location of Secret Service personnel with state and local public safety counterparts at unified command posts. 6. Deployed Secret Service and Department of Defense personnel to assist in the development of radio communications networks, with redundancies, at Secret Service-protected campaign sites. 7. Implemented agreements with federal partners to secure additional federal law enforcement personnel and assets to support Secret Service protective operations when the agency’s personnel and assets are temporarily committed to other protective visits. 8. Expanded Secret Service tactical coverage, augmented by other federal tactical units, to support protective operations for the Vice President, former President Trump, and others. 9. Expanded use of ballistic countermeasures at Secret Service-protected campaign sites. 10.Expanded use of technical countermeasures and technologies to enhance the security of former President Trump and his residence. 11. Effected multiple organizational changes to better align enabling technologies with the appropriate operational level in the agency and to leverage research and development of emerging technologies to give the Secret Service a technical advantage over its adversaries.

Advertisement

Investigations by Congress into the attempted assassination and the Secret Service are ongoing.