Here's Why GOP Lawmakers Aren't Surprised by That Treasonous Leak to Iran

Republican lawmakers who have been warning about an Iranian influence campaign, specifically targeted at Democrats on Capitol Hill and Democratic presidential administrations, aren't surprised about the latest top secret intelligence leak out of the Pentagon. The leak, which was exposed over the weekend, shows someone with a top secret security clearance gave Iran U.S. intelligence about Israel's attack plans inside the country.

It’s no surprise Biden-Harris officials are committing TREASON by leaking U.S. Intelligence to Iran.



I flagged over a year ago that there is a senior official within the DOD who was part of an Iranian influence campaign.

In 2012, Obama’s flunkies leaked Israeli plans to destroy Iran’s nuclear reactors. Now, flunkies for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ are leaking U.S. intelligence to Iran.



Democrats have long put Iran's interest over America's interest.

More on the influence campaign from Semafor:

In the spring of 2014, senior Iranian Foreign Ministry officials initiated a quiet effort to bolster Tehran’s image and positions on global security issues — particularly its nuclear program — by building ties with a network of influential overseas academics and researchers. They called it the Iran Experts Initiative. The scope and scale of the IEI project has emerged in a large cache of Iranian government correspondence and emails reported for the first time by Semafor and Iran International. The officials, working under the moderate President Hassan Rouhani, congratulated themselves on the impact of the initiative. At least two of the people on the Foreign Ministry’s list were, or became, top aides to Robert Malley, the Biden administration’s special envoy on Iran, who was placed on leave this June following the suspension of his security clearance. A third was hired by the think tank Malley ran just as he left for the State Department.

An investigation into who leaked the information is being conducted by the FBI, but the pace is unsatisfactory.

“There's an absolute lack of urgency. This is very, very serious. It doesn't get more serious than this, particularly, as I said, when Israel is fighting for its very existence and conducting important operations every single day. The fact that this classified information was leaked not only does it really hurt our credibility with our allies around the world in terms of intelligence sharing, but it also, I'm concerned about the lack of urgency from this Administration," Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said during an interview with Fox News Monday. "This should never happen again. There needs to be taken immediate criminal action, referrals to the Department of Justice, and this person who broke the law by leaking classified information, they should be in prison.”

There is a suspect, however.

Media reports that the leaker of classified documents from the Pentagon was Ariane Tabatabai.



Media reports that the leaker of classified documents from the Pentagon was Ariane Tabatabai. But guess who one of Ariane's closest friends and colleagues is? Phil Gordon: Kamala Harris' National Security Advisor and the man who will direct her foreign policy if she is elected.

In case anyone is interested, here is the congressional letter sent to Lloyd Austin last September relating to the grave concerns about Ariane Tabatabai and her direct and known relationship with the IRGC.



In case anyone is interested, here is the congressional letter sent to Lloyd Austin last September relating to the grave concerns about Ariane Tabatabai and her direct and known relationship with the IRGC.

