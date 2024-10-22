The FBI Makes an Announcement About the Pentagon Leaker

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday morning the law enforcement agency has launched a probe into the Pentagon and who leaked top secret Israeli strike plans against Iran over the weekend.

"The FBI is investigating the alleged leak of classified documents and working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community," Fox News reported Tuesday morning. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment."

The FBI and Defense Intelligence Agency are reported to be Investigating the Office of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations, Christopher Maier as the Source for the recent Leak of Highly-Classified Top Secret Documents related to Israeli Preparations for a Strike… pic.twitter.com/09X3J10o46 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 22, 2024

The White House was asked about the leak during Monday's press briefing, during which Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre gave few details.

"We are certianly aware of the reports. We are very concerned. I'm not going to get into specifics. I'm not going to get into details."



Karine Jean-Pierre fails to provide any answers following reports of a major intelligence leak at the Pentagon over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/8yIV7FrTZ6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2024

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation Tuesday morning on Truth Social.

"U.S. leaked highly confidential Documents from Israel. May have come from Defense Department. Israel has been seriously damaged and compromised by this. Wartime strategy and data. Probably came from Defense Department. MUST FIND THE LEAKER! Israel no longer wants to share documents with U.S., and who can blame them!" Trump said.