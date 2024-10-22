Here's How You Knew Libs Were Going to Melt Down When Trump Visited...
The FBI Makes an Announcement About the Pentagon Leaker

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 22, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday morning the law enforcement agency has launched a probe into the Pentagon and who leaked top secret Israeli strike plans against Iran over the weekend. 

"The FBI is investigating the alleged leak of classified documents and working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community," Fox News reported Tuesday morning. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment." 

The White House was asked about the leak during Monday's press briefing, during which Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre gave few details. 

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation Tuesday morning on Truth Social. 

"U.S. leaked highly confidential Documents from Israel. May have come from Defense Department. Israel has been seriously damaged and compromised by this. Wartime strategy and data. Probably came from Defense Department. MUST FIND THE LEAKER! Israel no longer wants to share documents with U.S., and who can blame them!" Trump said.

