DeSantis Has a Warning for Looters in Florida

As Hurricane Milton prepares to slam into the Florida coast as a category 3 storm, thousands of people have left their homes to get away from deadly storm surge and flooding.

Time is running out to evacuate for Hurricane #Milton.



If you are under an evacuation order, you should take it seriously and evacuate to protect yourself and your family.



If you need help evacuating, there are free shuttles and free Uber rides with the promo code MILTONRELIEF. https://t.co/VXFcaoe9oH — Jeanette Nuñez (@LtGovNunez) October 9, 2024

During a briefing Tuesday ahead of the storm, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a warning to criminals looking to take advantage of the situation. A number of local sheriffs are backing up DeSantis' statement.

"Don't even think about it!"



DeSantis sends a message to looters ahead of Hurricane Milton. pic.twitter.com/M4kS202iUp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 9, 2024

Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain is warning looters will be prosecuted and face enhanced penalties for preying on hurricane victims.

WATCH: DeSantis-appointed State Attorney Andrew Bain warns looters against taking advantage of Hurricane Milton victims, threatens prosecution under "enhanced penalties" pic.twitter.com/vtFoVRpH32 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) October 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is licking her wounds after attempting to insert herself into hurricane preparations, picking a fight with DeSantis and quickly losing.