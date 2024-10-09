A Reminder of Biden's Disastrous 'Vetting' of Afghans
Are We Shocked About This Damning Internal Poll for Kamala?
CBS News Busted for Editing Kamala's '60 Minutes' Interview
More Humiliation Revealed Over Kamala's Inability to Secure Firefighters Union Endorsement
Biden Takes a Blowtorch to Obama in New Book
Walz Thinks the Electoral College 'Needs to Go.' Here's What the Harris Campaign...
Group of Illegal Immigrants Tie Up, Assault Woman in Affluent Neighborhood As They...
Musk Has a Theory for Why Harris Is Getting Support From Certain Billionaires
Court Responds to Haitian Group Seeking Criminal Charges Against Trump, Vance Over Pet-Eat...
High School Students in This Blue State Will Stage a Walkout to Protest...
Kamala's Latest Atrocious Border Crisis Answer
You Won't Believe How Many American Teens Think They're 'Transgender'
JD Vance: This Is How I Knew the VP Debate Went So Well
The Top 12 'Worst-Offending' Hospitals Trans-ing Kids Were Just Exposed
Tipsheet

DeSantis Has a Warning for Looters in Florida

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 09, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

As Hurricane Milton prepares to slam into the Florida coast as a category 3 storm, thousands of people have left their homes to get away from deadly storm surge and flooding. 

Advertisement

During a briefing Tuesday ahead of the storm, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a warning to criminals looking to take advantage of the situation. A number of local sheriffs are backing up DeSantis' statement. 

Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain is warning looters will be prosecuted and face enhanced penalties for preying on hurricane victims. 

Recommended

JD Vance: This Is How I Knew the VP Debate Went So Well Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is licking her wounds after attempting to insert herself into hurricane preparations, picking a fight with DeSantis and quickly losing. 

Tags: SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance: This Is How I Knew the VP Debate Went So Well Rebecca Downs
Are We Shocked About This Damning Internal Poll for Kamala? Matt Vespa
Biden Takes a Blowtorch to Obama in New Book Matt Vespa
Kamala's Latest Atrocious Border Crisis Answer Guy Benson
Walz Thinks the Electoral College 'Needs to Go.' Here's What the Harris Campaign Had to Say About That. Leah Barkoukis
CBS News Busted for Editing Kamala's '60 Minutes' Interview Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance: This Is How I Knew the VP Debate Went So Well Rebecca Downs
Advertisement