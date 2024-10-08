Kamala Just Gave the Wrong Answer on The View
Why is Kamala Picking a Fight With DeSantis?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 08, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

As she attempts to distract away from her failed friendly media campaign this week, Vice President Kamala Harris is picking a fight with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he prepares his state for Hurricane Martin. 

But DeSantis wasn't ignoring Harris' calls. He's just busy focusing on his job. Sadly for Harris, she isn't relevant to that task. 

"We've been on an emergency footing for two weeks, around the clock, 24/7," DeSantis told Fox and Friends Tuesday. "My focus has not been on dealing with Kamala Harris. I saw the news report, I didn't know she tried to contact me but I'd also say, it's not about YOU Kamala. It's about the people of Florida. My focus is exactly where it should be." 

"She has never called on any of the storms we've had since she's been vice president, until apparently now. Why all the sudden is she trying to parachute in and inject herself when she's never shown any interest in the past. We know it's because of politics. We know it's because of her campaign. I have zero time to entertain these political games," he continued. 

DeSantis has been in touch with President Joe Biden, who cancelled an upcoming international trip Tuesday to manage the impending storm. 

