Trump Heads Back to Butler With a Slate of Special Guests
This Is What Real Chaos Looks Like
The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping
Israel Continues to Humiliate Its Enemies
Israel Is Being Surgical in Picking Off Hezbollah's Leaders
This Senate Race Was Never Meant to Be Close. Now Dems Are Freaking...
Comer Issues Subpoena to See If White House Colluded With Gun Control Groups...
'Devastating' New Survey Shows New Yorkers Want Adams Out
YAF Has Had Enough of UCLA's Discrimination of Pro-Israel Speakers as Pro-Hamas Agitators...
Whistleblowers Come Forward, Claim FEMA Misappropriated Funds in Wake of Helene
An Ohio City Was Overrun by Haitian Migrants. Here's What Lawmakers Are Doing...
Is Biden for Real About Lecturing Us on ‘Rabid Partisanship’?
Why Is Team Trump Running Against Kamala As If She's a Normal Democrat?
Here's a Reminder of What Mayorkas Had to Say About FEMA Three Months...
Tipsheet

In Surprise Appearance, Biden Was Asked About a 'Peaceful' Election. This Was His Answer.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 04, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

For the first time during his presidency, President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House Friday afternoon. 

Advertisement

Biden was asked about the upcoming presidential election, specifically whether he believes the outcome will be peaceful. 

Biden started his remarks by touting new September job numbers, which the Trump campaign argues will be revised down. 

"Over the past year alone, 825,000 American citizens LOST employment, while most jobs went to foreign-born workers. 1.2 million foreign-born workers GAINED employment. Full-time jobs are DOWN: 251,000 fewer full-time jobs, while part-time workers jumped," the Make America Great Again Pac released Friday. "Jobs reports like these almost always get revised down- we cannot trust this Administration to report the actual jobs data- in the last year alone they have manipulated these reports to reflect almost a MILLION FAKE jobs that have taken victory laps for and then later revised down."

Recommended

The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

In typical fashion, Biden's appearance was short. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping Katie Pavlich
FEMA Whistleblowers Slated to Come Forward to Blow Away Biden-Harris Lies on Helene Response Madeline Leesman
Dave McCormick Lands Blow After Blow in PA Senate Debate Against Bob Casey Madeline Leesman
This Senate Race Was Never Meant to Be Close. Now Dems Are Freaking Out. Matt Vespa
Israel Is Being Surgical in Picking Off Hezbollah's Leaders Matt Vespa
Why Is Team Trump Running Against Kamala As If She's a Normal Democrat? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping Katie Pavlich
Advertisement