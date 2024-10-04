In Surprise Appearance, Biden Was Asked About a 'Peaceful' Election. This Was His Answer.

For the first time during his presidency, President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House Friday afternoon.

Biden makes a surprise appearance at today's White House press briefing. pic.twitter.com/ka5PwNhVpS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2024

Biden was asked about the upcoming presidential election, specifically whether he believes the outcome will be peaceful.

Q: "Do you have confidence that it will be a free and fair election and that it will be peaceful?"



President Biden: "I'm confident it will be free and fair. I don't know whether it will be peaceful. The things that Trump has said...were very dangerous." pic.twitter.com/HrhpaooEHe — CSPAN (@cspan) October 4, 2024

Biden started his remarks by touting new September job numbers, which the Trump campaign argues will be revised down.

"Over the past year alone, 825,000 American citizens LOST employment, while most jobs went to foreign-born workers. 1.2 million foreign-born workers GAINED employment. Full-time jobs are DOWN: 251,000 fewer full-time jobs, while part-time workers jumped," the Make America Great Again Pac released Friday. "Jobs reports like these almost always get revised down- we cannot trust this Administration to report the actual jobs data- in the last year alone they have manipulated these reports to reflect almost a MILLION FAKE jobs that have taken victory laps for and then later revised down."

In typical fashion, Biden's appearance was short.