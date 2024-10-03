FIASCO: As Kamala Doles Out an Insulting Offer to Helene Victims, FEMA Is...
Tipsheet

Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 03, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden was in South and North Carolina Wednesday where he toured catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene and received briefings about ongoing efforts by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 

During a visit to Raleigh for an operational briefing, Biden was seen walking slowly to his chair, with a number of aides closely hovering and guiding him. The episode is raising serious concerns about Biden's ongoing mental decline, especially after he abandoned his 2024 campaign and quest for a second White House term. 

Meanwhile, FEMA hasn't visited the hardest hit areas in western North Carolina where countless people are stranded without cell service, medicine, food and clean drinking water. Private charities are doing the work to get people out and to deliver supplies.

