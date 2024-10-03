Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet?

President Joe Biden was in South and North Carolina Wednesday where he toured catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene and received briefings about ongoing efforts by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Advertisement

During a visit to Raleigh for an operational briefing, Biden was seen walking slowly to his chair, with a number of aides closely hovering and guiding him. The episode is raising serious concerns about Biden's ongoing mental decline, especially after he abandoned his 2024 campaign and quest for a second White House term.

This is the scariest clip of Joe Biden that you will see this week— so far…



Yikes. pic.twitter.com/1DNleqDXCi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 2, 2024

Meanwhile, FEMA hasn't visited the hardest hit areas in western North Carolina where countless people are stranded without cell service, medicine, food and clean drinking water. Private charities are doing the work to get people out and to deliver supplies.

Civilian volunteers like @CoryMillsFL are paying out of pocket to help save lives in North Carolina.



Nearby Fort Bragg (Liberty) has DOZENS of helicopters, field hospitals, water trucks, etc ready for humanitarian relief but the Pentagon hasn’t told them to go help.



Why? pic.twitter.com/vQhTO2t2bz — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) October 2, 2024