Tipsheet

Team Biden Asks Israel to Surrender

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 26, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Over the past two weeks, with additional hits in the past few months, Israel has done the world a favor by ridding the Middle East of some of the worst terrorists on the planet. 

It started in July when a bomb went off in a Tehran guest house, killing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. He was in town for the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Last week pagers and radios belonging to Hezbollah terrorists detonated from Beirut to Syria, injuring thousands and killing hundreds. Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, a so-called diplomat, was blinded in the attack by his Hezbollah device. The detonations occurred after 11 months of missile and rocket fire at civilian towns in northern Israel by Hezbollah units intent on destroying the country. 

While communications were down, Israel made additional moves with the assassination of  Ibrahim Aqil, the man behind the 1983 U.S. Marine barracks bombing and the 1984 U.S. Embassy annex bombing -- both in Beirut. 

They followed up with hits on Hezbollah's leadership, leaving Hassan Nasrallah a lonely man at the top while destroying hundreds of rocket launch and storage sites in southern Lebanon. 

"During the strike, senior operatives in Hezbollah's Operations Staff and commanders from the Radwan Unit were eliminated alongside Aqil. Ibrahim Aqil and the Radwan commanders who were eliminated today were planning Hezbollah’s 'Conquer the Galilee' attack plan, in which Hezbollah intended to infiltrate Israeli communities and kidnap and murder innocent civilians in a similar manner to the October 7 Massacre," the IDF released in a statement. "The IDF will continue to remove the threat of Hezbollah's capabilities and will continue to operate in all arenas to protect Israeli civilians."

Israel is winning, Iran and Hezbollah are losing -- which is why the Biden administration is calling for a ceasefire. 

Instead of giving Iranian terrorists a break from their ultimate and earned fate, not to mention time to regroup and rearm, the U.S. should be thanking Israel for their work. Tools like Blinken are demanding they waive the white flag.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who will speak the United Nations General Assembly in New York City Thursday afternoon, is having none of it. 

