Team Biden Asks Israel to Surrender

Over the past two weeks, with additional hits in the past few months, Israel has done the world a favor by ridding the Middle East of some of the worst terrorists on the planet.

It started in July when a bomb went off in a Tehran guest house, killing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. He was in town for the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hamas has released an Official Statement announcing the Death of Chief Political Leader, Ismail Haniyeh as a result of an Attack earlier tonight in the Iranian Capital of Tehran. Haniyeh had just met yesterday with Iranian Supreme-Leader, Ali Khamenei and President Masoud… pic.twitter.com/3CctfwW4uS — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 31, 2024

Last week pagers and radios belonging to Hezbollah terrorists detonated from Beirut to Syria, injuring thousands and killing hundreds. Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, a so-called diplomat, was blinded in the attack by his Hezbollah device. The detonations occurred after 11 months of missile and rocket fire at civilian towns in northern Israel by Hezbollah units intent on destroying the country.

Israel just carried out something that will go down in history books.

Hezbollah leadership had switched to using pagers and flip phones so that they can't be hacked, but Israel hacked thousands of them to explode which has resulted in hospitals in Lebanon being overwhelmed with… pic.twitter.com/mQWuQpQPr4 — Yaakov Strasberg (@YaakovStras) September 17, 2024

While communications were down, Israel made additional moves with the assassination of Ibrahim Aqil, the man behind the 1983 U.S. Marine barracks bombing and the 1984 U.S. Embassy annex bombing -- both in Beirut.

The Target of today’s Israeli Airstrike on the Suburbs of Beirut, Ibrahim Aqil has been Wanted by the U.S. State Department for Decades due to his involvement with the Islamic Jihad Organization which eventually became Hezbollah, with him believed to have assisted in the Planning… pic.twitter.com/qVy9cktMyH — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 20, 2024

They followed up with hits on Hezbollah's leadership, leaving Hassan Nasrallah a lonely man at the top while destroying hundreds of rocket launch and storage sites in southern Lebanon.

"During the strike, senior operatives in Hezbollah's Operations Staff and commanders from the Radwan Unit were eliminated alongside Aqil. Ibrahim Aqil and the Radwan commanders who were eliminated today were planning Hezbollah’s 'Conquer the Galilee' attack plan, in which Hezbollah intended to infiltrate Israeli communities and kidnap and murder innocent civilians in a similar manner to the October 7 Massacre," the IDF released in a statement. "The IDF will continue to remove the threat of Hezbollah's capabilities and will continue to operate in all arenas to protect Israeli civilians."

Israel is winning, Iran and Hezbollah are losing -- which is why the Biden administration is calling for a ceasefire.

The temporary ceasefire is between the government of Israel and “the government of Lebanon.”



There is no government of Lebanon. No mention here of Hezbollah or Hamas. https://t.co/Hu0w3L4Ssv pic.twitter.com/DGzNiZgcb1 — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) September 26, 2024

Instead of giving Iranian terrorists a break from their ultimate and earned fate, not to mention time to regroup and rearm, the U.S. should be thanking Israel for their work. Tools like Blinken are demanding they waive the white flag.

It’s a joke. There was ceasefire on 10/7, Hezbollah broke it by targeting civilians w/ thousands of rockets. UN Security Council Resolution 1701 is still in place, Hezbollah violated it & UN has failed to enforce.



Let Israel defeat its enemies, who are also enemies of the U.S. https://t.co/enSByZePSW — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 26, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who will speak the United Nations General Assembly in New York City Thursday afternoon, is having none of it.