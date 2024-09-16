Democrats Are Desperate
There Are Now Bipartisan Calls to Increase Security for Trump
Harris Accused of Copying Another Trump Economic Policy
Here's What Harris, Biden Had to Say After Second Trump Assassination Attempt
Why There's Concern Over the FBI Official Involved in Investigation of 2nd Trump...
Hey, GOP Consultants: We’re Not Going Back to ‘America Last’
Kamala Can Be Beaten in 49 Days With Campaign Discipline
Exclusive: Former CIA Targeter Sounded Alarm About Would-Be Trump Assassin
Hawley Releases Whistleblower Report on Secret Service Failures in First Trump Assassinati...
Second Trump Assassin Laughs, Smiles During Court Appearance
Guess How NBC Is Describing the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump
The U.S. Navy Launched a ‘Gender-Neutral’ Submarine
America's Future Is Republican
We Have to Talk About Friday's Kamala Interview
Tipsheet

Trump Speaks Out 24 Hours After Second Assassination Attempt

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 16, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Less than 24 hours after a second assassination attempt was thwarted by Secret Service, President Donald Trump is speaking out against the left's ongoing rhetoric and is vowing to keep on fighting to take back the White House. 

Advertisement

"I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE. THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" Trump posted on X Monday. 

"The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust. Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse! Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to INVADE and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin," he continued. 

"OUR BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED, AND THE TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS, AND MENTALLY INSANE, IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM AMERICAN CITIES AND TOWNS, DEPORTED BACK TO THEIR COUNTIES OF ORIGIN. WE WANT PEOPLE TO COME INTO OUR COUNTRY, BUT THEY MUST LOVE OUR NATION, AND COME IN LEGALLY AND THROUGH A SYSTEM OF MERIT. THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US AS FOOLS, THEY ARE STEALING OUR JOBS AND OUR WEALTH. WE CANNOT LET THEM LAUGH ANY LONGER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Recommended

The Story Behind Trump's Second Assassin Took a Strange Turn...and It Involves the Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, members of Trump's family are fed up. 

After the first assassination attempt of Trump in July -- when a bullet struck his ear, missing his head by just a centimeter -- Kai Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention about her grandfather.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Story Behind Trump's Second Assassin Took a Strange Turn...and It Involves the Media Matt Vespa
The GOP Could Sweep the Senate…If We Don’t Screw It Up Kurt Schlichter
Hawley Releases Whistleblower Report on Secret Service Failures in First Trump Assassination Attempt Mia Cathell
We Have to Talk About Friday's Kamala Interview Guy Benson
Guess How NBC Is Describing the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Mia Cathell
CNN Analyst Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Second Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Story Behind Trump's Second Assassin Took a Strange Turn...and It Involves the Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement