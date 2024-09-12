BREAKING: Trump Has Made a Decision on Another Debate
Seattle Times Tried to Fact-Check Trump. They Got Nuked on Social Media Instead.
CBS News Segment Alludes to Historic Support for Donald Trump
"Trump Campaign Responds to Garland's Claims on the DOJ Being Used As 'Political...
Former Dem Accuses Kamala Harris of Taking 'Acting Lessons' From Hollywood Elites
Kamala Harris Has a New Campaign Strategy Post-Debate
More Charges Dismissed in Trump's Georgia Case
Will Kamala Harris Get a Bump in the Polls After the Debate?
The Left Attacked This Liberal Actress for Showing Support for Trump After His...
Here's What Mitt Romney Said About the Trump vs. Harris Debate
Michigan and Nevada Face Election Integrity Lawsuits From RNC
NYC Police Commissioner Resigns
Heh: An Actual Kamala Policy Is So Extreme, Journos Wrongly Assumed Trump Invented...
New York's Top Court Has Some News About Trump's Gag Order Appeal
Tipsheet

New Memo: Internal Polling Shows a Post Debate Bump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 12, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Trump campaign published new internal polling results Thursday afternoon showing former President Donald Trump is seeing a post-debate bump after sparring with Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday night on ABC News. 

Advertisement

"Last night, we conducted a survey of 1,893 likely voters across our seven key target states. We found that despite the best efforts of Kamala Harris and media to portray the debate as some kind of overwhelming win for her, voters did not see it this way as support for her remained flat. The only change we saw was a 2-point bump for President Trump in both ballot configurations," the new memo states, containing polling from Tony Fabrizio. "In last week’s data (pre-debate) from our surveys (N=5,600) across our seven target states, both the full and head-to-head ballots were split dead even. In our post-debate data, President Trump leads Vice President Harris by 2-points, 48% - 46%, and in the head-to-head ballot, he is up 3-points, 50% - 47%." 

"Clearly, target state voters were not impressed by Kamala Harris’ empty platitudes and while the media would have people believe she is cruising to victory, this couldn’t be farther from the truth," the memo continues. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Has Made a Decision on Another Debate Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Data and interviews outside of the campaign also show Trump getting ahead on the issue of the economy with undecided voters. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Has Made a Decision on Another Debate Katie Pavlich
Harris Might Want to Halt Her Post-Debate Victory Lap After Seeing This Leah Barkoukis
CBS News Segment Alludes to Historic Support for Donald Trump Matt Vespa
More Charges Dismissed in Trump's Georgia Case Mia Cathell
Kamala Harris Has a New Campaign Strategy Post-Debate Sarah Arnold
The Left Attacked This Liberal Actress for Showing Support for Trump After His Assassination Attempt Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Trump Has Made a Decision on Another Debate Katie Pavlich
Advertisement