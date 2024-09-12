New Memo: Internal Polling Shows a Post Debate Bump

The Trump campaign published new internal polling results Thursday afternoon showing former President Donald Trump is seeing a post-debate bump after sparring with Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday night on ABC News.

"Last night, we conducted a survey of 1,893 likely voters across our seven key target states. We found that despite the best efforts of Kamala Harris and media to portray the debate as some kind of overwhelming win for her, voters did not see it this way as support for her remained flat. The only change we saw was a 2-point bump for President Trump in both ballot configurations," the new memo states, containing polling from Tony Fabrizio. "In last week’s data (pre-debate) from our surveys (N=5,600) across our seven target states, both the full and head-to-head ballots were split dead even. In our post-debate data, President Trump leads Vice President Harris by 2-points, 48% - 46%, and in the head-to-head ballot, he is up 3-points, 50% - 47%."

"Clearly, target state voters were not impressed by Kamala Harris’ empty platitudes and while the media would have people believe she is cruising to victory, this couldn’t be farther from the truth," the memo continues.

Data and interviews outside of the campaign also show Trump getting ahead on the issue of the economy with undecided voters.

