BREAKING: Trump Has Made a Decision on Another Debate

Former President Donald Trump has made a decision about whether he will debate a second time against Vice President Kamala Harris.

"When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, “I WANT A REMATCH.” Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate. She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class. Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe - It was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris. She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday afternoon.

Trump previously proposed three debates for Harris. She rejected two of them and heavily debated the rules for Tuesday's ABC News debate.

TRUMP CONFIRMS DEBATES!



Now Kamala has to accept. pic.twitter.com/xjrrS3spjg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024

After watching Tuesday night's debate, undecided voters are breaking for Trump and trust him to handle the economy and illegal immigration.

