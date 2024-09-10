We Need to Fight Kamala With Everything We've Got.
Tipsheet

Victim Advocate Rips Democrats Over Claims of 'Exploitation'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 10, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Annie Mulligan

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday featuring victims of illegal alien crime, family members and victims rights advocates. 

During her time, Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar claimed Republicans were "exploiting people's pain." Her claims were immediately met with disgust by the witnesses. 

"It's insulting, please don't speak over me," Crime victim's advocate April Aguirre shot back. "It's insulting, these people lost loved ones, they lost children, and they want to see a difference...I assure you we are not being used in any way. Don't make an assumption that we are being used. That is insulting. Insulting."

"Unvetted migration is not only dangerous but it's criminal. The people that are paying the price for these radical policies are the most vulnerable members of our community. The Biden/Harris administration betrayed us by not keeping our communities safe from harm. They gambled with public safety at the expense of American citizens. Of those many families paid the ultimate price," Aguirre added through her opening testimony.  Today that American dream has turned into a nightmare for United States citizens and immigrants alike. These monsters that we are allowing into our country have no intention of ever going to an asylum hearing. These monsters blend in with other migrants and only a dive into their past truly shows who they really are."

Testimony throughout the hearing was gut wrenching, with pleas from parents for control over the U.S.-southern border. 

