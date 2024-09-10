CNN Commentator Has a Total Meltdown When Scott Jennings Wrecks Her Point With...
Team Trump Details the 'High Bar' Kamala Has to Clear on Debate Night

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 10, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo

It's debate day and despite former President Donald Trump offering Vice President Kamala Harris a series of three debates before Election Day in November, the Democratic nominee is still in hiding just ours before they take the stage in the cycle's only planned verbal contest. 

In a new memo released Tuesday afternoon, the Trump campaign argues Team Harris has set the bar high for their candidate and doubts she'll be able to clear it. 

"Kamala Harris has yet to do a solo interview or a press conference since she was appointed the Democrat nominee 50 days ago," the memo states. "The Obama advisors calling the shots at her campaign who advised her to hide for seven weeks have only raised the bar for Kamala tomorrow. By shielding her from the press and insulating her from genuine interactions with the voters, they have set a high bar for Kamala to clear."

"The high-bar expectations facing Kamala Harris is that for every new idea put forward, Harris has to explain both the damage she’s done to our economy as the sitting Vice President, as well as answer why she hasn’t implemented any of these new plans during the last three and a half years," it continues. 

Further, they're predicting she'll be exposed as a "far left lunatic," something even CNN is pointing out ahead of the debate. 

"Now that her honeymoon is over, the debate will be the first time Kamala will answer tough questions. In doing so, Kamala Harris will be revealed to America as a Radical Left lunatic," the memo states. 

Townhall will have full cover coverage of the debate, including a live blog. starting at 8:30 pm et.  You can support our journalism and ongoing coverage of the 2024 presidential election through our VIP membership, which is accessible here

