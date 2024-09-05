Kamala's Top Surrogate Just Bulldozed One of Her Only Policy Proposals

Top Kamala Harris surrogate Ro Khanna, a Democratic congressman from California, made an appearance on CNBC this week to discuss the ongoing 2024 presidential campaign. Harris herself hasn't done the same and continues to hide from interviews nearly two months after former President Joe Biden was forced to abort his bid for a second White House term.

During the interview, Khanna rejected one of the only economic policies Harris has publicly proposed: taxes on "unrealized gains."

With a chyron on CNBC that says "Harris-Walz surrogate," Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna trashes Kamala's plan to tax unrealized gains:



"Do you really want the entrepreneurs to be forced to sell their companies to larger institutions and decline in value?" pic.twitter.com/ixZ4CssnrF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 4, 2024

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign is doubling down on the policy. From Americans for Tax Reform: